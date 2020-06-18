In 2017 Kieran McAnulty was ranked 38 and was the last MP to qualify on election night. The sitting Maori electorate MPs did not stand on the list in 2017, so as they and two others won their seats, his effective list spot was 45.

"So I am stoked to go from there to 28 in only one term," he said. "I am humbled by, and grateful for the encouraging position on the list but nonetheless my goal remains the same as it always has, to be the representative for my home region in Parliament.

"I've been out and about, listening to people in all parts of the Tararua District and know the big job of recovery we have in front of us. Now, more than ever, I am focused on the recovery and representing my community in Parliament. I am proud of what the Government has delivered for Tararua these last three years and will be able to do even more if elected MP for Wairarapa.

"My position on the list shows I have the backing of the party and now we are a real chance to ensure that the Tararua District and wider Wairarapa Electorate has a local MP at the heart of the next Government."