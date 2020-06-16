Clearing out the manure from under woolsheds has become easy work for Cleansweep Woolsheds.

Mark Turton and his wife Megan have been servicing the Tararua area for over 30 years with their fencing business. Wanting to further assist their clients with farm maintenance, four years ago they introduced their new business Cleansweep Woolsheds to the farming sector.

After many years in development the Clean Sweep Machine was launched at the Mystery Creek Fieldays under New Innovations.

Mark has invented a machine that goes under woolsheds and pulls out all the sheep manure.

"I was giving a friend a hand to clean the manure out from under his woolshed using a big sucker machine.

"It was a wet day and we were spending all our time unblocking the machine. I thought there must be something easier and quicker to use for the job, but there wasn't."

Mark came up with a hydraulic-driven rotary hoe system which goes under the shed by itself, digging along the pile line for up to 30m. When it is full, the machine is hauled out and emptied.

"Underneath the shed is a horrible place to be for obvious reasons, but by using the Clean Sweep machine you don't have to be among it."

The system is highly versatile, and can be used for any type of woolshed. It will even handle the lowest shed. The Clean Sweep machine is also ideal for cleaning the hard count out pens, and by using the Kanga and bucket set-up they can clear away deposits on the covered yards.

Because the bulk of the work is being done automatically from outside the shed, it is not labour intensive, so is fast and cost-effective.

It is important for woolsheds to be clean, Mark says.

"It creates a healthy space on many levels. The sheep have good airflow if penned overnight, and they dry faster. It also decreases wool staining, and most important, it reduces the ammonia smell which the shearers will appreciate."

The end product is fertiliser that the client keeps.

"Some people give it to the local school or club to sell, or they can spread it on to their paddocks."

There is a huge variety of woolsheds around, so Mark visits the farm first and gives a no-obligation quote.

If you have not cleaned out under your woolshed, count out pens or covered yards for a while, give Mark a call and he will provide you with a free quote.

■ Phone 0800WOOLSHED or 0800 966574 After Hours 06 374 9242 Mobile 027 682 1186 Email markturton@xtra.co.nz. www.cleansweepwoolsheds.nz