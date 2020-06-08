Sports and cultural organisations in the Dannevirke and district area were the lucky recipients of over $11,000 from the General Assistance Grants Scheme when at its first monthly meeting since lockdown on June 2 the Dannevirke Community Board responded to 14 requests for help to run events and maintain facilities.

A total of $26,739 was requested but being the second allocation of funds for this financial year the total available was only $11.361. This required the board members to consider carefully each request and in every case the request received some funding.

Biggest beneficiaries were two allocations of $1500 to the Dannevirke Gallery of History for running costs and the Dannevirke Theatre Company for lighting.

Three allocations of $1000 each went to the Alzheimers Society Manawatu for the next Dannevirke Memory Walk, the Dannevirke Sports Club for cricket nets and the Norsewood Pioneer Museum for the painting of its Pioneer Cottage.

Advertisement

Ormondville Hall and Domain Board also received money - $750 – to paint the hall exterior, Dannevirke Contact Bridge received $500 for LED lighting and Rua Roa Community Hall received $500 for folding trestles and a portable urn.

Tararua Community Youth Services received $800 for freezers and cargo trolleys to help with their KaiPai project feeding those in need.

Three groups - the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band, the Tararua Aquatic Trust and Tararua Riding for the Disabled - received over $500 each for uniforms.

Sports Centre Hire for the Dannevirke Basketball Association costing $592 and Town Hall hire for Te Wananga o Tamaki Nui a Rua's Kapa Haka Festival costing $652 were fully met.

With new funding supplied by the Tararua District Council for the next financial year due next month groups will have another chance to request help before year's end.