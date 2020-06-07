Freshly cooked and packaged in the New World Supermarket's bakery, over 280 packs of Easter buns made their way via Dannevirke Host Lions members and their families to senior citizens throughout Dannevirke on Wednesday, June 3.

Lion Clive Bartup receives the grateful thanks from pensioner Edith Martin for his gift of two Easter buns.

The project has been running for over 16 years but this year was delayed by the Covid-19 crisis. Lions were frustrated they could not deliver over Easter but given the recipients were all over 80 years the option was just not on.

Checking with New World owner Bruce Jenkins, it was discovered a late bake and delivery would be possible and the process was set into action.

Ingredients were ordered, chief baker Gillian Holdem dusted off her special recipe, the buns were cooked and packaged, lists of elderly citizens were made up by Lions Community Welfare chairwoman Rosemary Moss and her team, a group of Lions assembled and the buns were delivered.

This project has always been a chance for Lions to touch base with the elderly – it's a long time between Christmas dinners even with a winter singalong in August.

This year with the lockdown, it was vastly more important as the elderly jumped at the chance to share their experiences and consider what comes next. Many were grateful to the whole community for its help during lockdown but a good number have been extremely reluctant to venture out – some have not been out even as we enter level 1.

As a Dannevirke Lions' member, I found this year the most rewarding for this project. The sheer surprise and delight to receive Easter buns out of season, freshly cooked that morning and delicious, brought real joy.

Knowledge gained about members of the community – it goes both ways – increases the bonds and connections in the community making it stronger.