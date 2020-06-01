As if to brighten our outlook in these challenging times Mother Nature has certainly turned on a fine display of colour this autumn.

A combination of sunshine, very cool early mornings and an unusual stillness has resulted in colourful trees of vivid colours, particularly the poplars which have a golden gleam reminiscent of those more commonly seen in Central Otago.

Add the multiple hues of the Liquid Ambers – up to five on any one branch – the changing Pin Oaks, the golden and bronze colours of the Gleditsias, the Golden Elms, the fiery red of the Claret Ash to colours from many other species and the landscapes throughout Tararua are inspirational to photographers, walkers and artists alike.