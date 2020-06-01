At a time when it would normally have been running the Tararua Sports Awards, Sport Manawatu is instead partnering with Sport NZ to administer the Sport NZ Community Resilience Fund in Manawatu, Tararua and Horowhenua.

Applications for the fund are open to regional sports organisations, as well as sports clubs until June 19, 2020.

Sport Manawatu chief executive Trevor Shailer said, "we know that local and regional sports organisations do an amazing job to keep sports going in our communities while running on the smell of an oily rag. We want to encourage all eligible organisations to apply for this fund to help keep community sport alive".

The fund is available to regional sports organisations or sports club, affiliated to one of Sport NZ's national partners, or Māori sports clubs or organisation which are not affiliated to a national partner but can gain endorsement from one of Sport NZ's Māori partners.

The fund aims to deliver immediate funding to help regional and local organisations remain financially viable through the immediate period of disruption created by Covid-19.

Clubs can apply for $1000 in support. Regional recreation and sports organisations can apply for up to $40,000.

The eligibility criteria, guidelines and more can be found on the Sport Manawatu website, www.sportmanawatu.org.nz