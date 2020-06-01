.

In accordance with the Local Government Act, the mayor and councillors of Tararua District Council will open the role of chief executive to the wider job market at the conclusion of the current CEO's contract.

The council has achieved a number of significant projects over the last 12 years, including the formation of the Tararua Alliance, enhancement of the wider roading network and upgrades at a number of the district's water treatment plants, all of which have strengthened the resilience of the district.

To further this progress and in the interests of strong, transparent governance, the elected members have chosen to make such a vital role for the district subject to wider market interest.

This decision follows a period of increased focus from the council to deliver every possible advantage to the district. The recruitment process will serve to review the skills and competencies needed to continue that focus.

The council recognises that while the timing is less than ideal given the Covid-19 crisis, the expiry of the current chief executive's contract and the Local Government Act require the term to be reviewed.

Council is of the view that a new five-year contract will allow greater certainty and stability as our community goes through recovery and transformation.

The Tararua District is an attractive place to live, work and play, with a strong, primary sector-based economy and close proximity to beautiful rivers, mountains and coastline.

"We welcome the applications from all candidates who believe they have the skills and mana that will continue to make our district one of New Zealand's best places to live," said Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis.