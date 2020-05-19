"After you have been cooped up for nearly eight weeks the yearn to fly and bounce on uneven terrain becomes almost unbearable," says motocross rider Daniel Sinclair.

He was talking between rides at the Gibbs Motocross circuit just north of Dannevirke on Sunday. A small group of enthusiasts had gathered at the private circuit to "clear the air" and have a few thrills.

This was not their first ride since restrictions had been lifted, several having competed at Feilding the day before. But the reason for the ban was made perfectly clear when a mate crashed requiring hospital treatment. He's OK but he won't be flying for a while.

Daniel says he wants to grow the group to make it into a supportive organisation which can meet regularly. As the picture shows it already has a family feel. He is grateful to David Gibbs for use of the site which has a variety of landscape good for learners and also those experienced.

Living in Napier now where there is no facility he envies the Dannevirke locals but admit its not that far to come. "It's always an adrenalin rush," he said.