Woodville's Vogel St businesses had a pleasing start back to close to normal business on Thursday – the first day of level 2 restrictions.

Despite the massive disruption of having the Vogel St bitumen ripped up overnight by workmen and more activity during the day, there were plenty of customers who frequented the cafés, shops and services.

Phones ringing hot for Property Broker's Jude Challies.

The Woodville Medicine Depot had been open from 1pm-4.30pm during levels 3 and 4 as it was an essential service supplying vital scripts for patients, many of whom were over 70 or without a car.

From Thursday, May 14 it returned to fulltime and Cherie Johanson said the morning was just as busy with good sales from locals seeking non-essential items.

Kevin Jennings said his jewellery shop did a steady trade while the Woodville Bakery was virtually sold out by 4pm.

Cherie Johanson of Woodville Medicine Depot has busy first fully open day.

Stylist Catherine Hunt said You Hairdressers were busy all day and have a huge number of bookings spanning the next eight weeks but they do not want the phone to stop ringing.

Woodville Animal Welfare was open for the first time in eight weeks and its op shop did a trade matching Christmas, according to Shirley Sylvester, as people sought to gain goods and support the good work it does helping with welfare issues like de-sexing and vet bills.

Jude Challies of Property Brokers said the inquiries started coming in during level 3 but being limited to one person per showing made it hard. Now with open homes permitting up to 10 the phone has really run hot. She says she also has some good new listings.

Jude is soon to celebrate 20 years selling real estate in Woodville and said she feels having coped with two gorge closures and now Covid-19 she knows how to look after vendors in times of crisis in a rapidly changing market.

Black Bull Liquor had a steady trade after a hectic pre-lockdown cleanout.

Hannah Spiers of The Long Black Cafe said trade had been very good under the new conditions. She said there was good local patronage and she had noticed an increase in through traffic stopping and relaxing.