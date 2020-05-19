It took just hours for golfers to get out onto the Dannevirke course after level 2 conditions were announced by Golf New Zealand.

Thanks to a hard-working match committee, the first competition began on Saturday with about 30 golfers taking part in the relaxed playing conditions but there are still rules spelt out below by Club Scribe Bryan Burt.

Some include:

- If you are sick, stay home

- Please sign the register,

- We are now able to play in fours

- Keep the 2-metre distance rule

- Sanitise hands before and after play and after toilet use (available at the club)

- Don't congregate in large groups

- Don't not touch / remove flags.

There were other rules pertaining to Saturday's competition relating to handling score cards, carts and handicaps.

Club president Stephen Paewai said player numbers during the week had been steady in the mid-20s and people really appreciated getting out in the fresh air even if the golf was a bit rusty.

"There was not much of an issue in social distancing," he joked. "Off the tee we were all over the place."

He commended the greenkeepers on the magnificent state of the course, especially the fairways, saying they had had a bit of help from nature with the drought inhibiting growth when they were locked down in level 4 and bringing rain as level 3 began.

Margaret and John Carter one of the first to putt out on No 1 at the start of level 3.

Inter Provincial competitions like The Pennants have largely been cancelled but the Coronation Cup could take place starting August and ending November.

Club captain Mike Matthews is determined to run the club championships which had their first round just before lockdown.

He says it involves every player in the club no matter what his handicap and is a good social meeting even if the clubhouse is closed. The second round starts Saturday, May 23.