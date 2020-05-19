With the announcement of the start of Covid-19 alert level 2 on Thursday, May 14, made just two days before, it was a rush to organise a fitting tribute to the three men most associated with introducing rugby union to New Zealand.

The urgency was to put something meaningful together in time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the event.

Organiser of the occasion Stephen Berg, the director of the NZ Rugby Museum in Palmerston North, saw the opportunity when he realised all three men were buried in the Manawatu; Alfred Drew and Charles Monro in Palmerston North and Robert Tennent in the Old Gorge Cemetery, Woodville.

Clive Akers Chairman of the NZ Rugby Museum speaks to rugby representatives and local dignitaries at the Old Gorge Cemetery Woodville May 14.

He quickly organised a visit to each grave at which a traditional rugby ball was presented to family representatives and speeches made outlining the significant role these three men played in introducing rugby to New Zealand.

He reports: "Monro has been credited as the founder of rugby in New Zealand but it is more appropriate to credit him for introducing the game and as a co-founder. Being a team sport, he could not start a game without support from other players. A 'football club' was formed in Nelson in 1868 and was reformed in 1869 as Nelson Football Club."

After returning from England, where he had played rugby rules at Christ's College, Monro joined the club and, with Drew as its chairman and captain and Tennent as the secretary, treasurer and player, they offered to take on Nelson College, having taught the latter the rules. He says: "The historic game took place at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday, May 14, 1870, exactly 150 years ago today."

Later in the year Monro and Tennent organised a game between Wellington and Nelson on September 12 at Petone - a forerunner to inter-provincial rugby.

Berg said: "Each of the three young men continued to foster rugby during the 1870s and spread the game further afield. All three were respected gentlemen, who made valuable contributions to sport, music and business in a pioneering period of New Zealand settlement."

Robert Tennent was born in Rio de Janeiro and moved to Nelson with family in 1865. A keen sportsman, he played cricket and rugby through to 1874. He joined the Bank of NSW at 16 and travelled widely with his wife and family of 11 in each locality, becoming involved in tennis, golf and bowls. He retired to Napier after 53 years of service and moved to Woodville in 1930.

A meeting of New Zealand Rugby Museum and local dignitaries assembled at the Old Gorge Cemetery at 3pm on Thursday, May 14, for the last of the ceremonies commemorating these three pioneers of NZ rugby. They included Clive Akers, Stephen Berg, Dr Farah Palmer, Phil Monk of the NZ Rugby Museum, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, TDC councillor Shirley Hull and her daughter, Rebecca Mahoney – New Zealand's top woman referee.

Tennent's great-grandson, Richard Brent, had journeyed from Wellington to represent his famous forebear.

Berg expressed his delight that this special moment in NZ rugby history could be recognised 150 years to the day and at such short notice.

Akers, as the NZ Rugby Museum chairman, said the legacy of the first game "shaped New Zealand history and all the people who have been subsequently involved in the sport, like Rebecca Mahony".

Collis presented flowers and said she was grateful to these pioneers for introducing a sport which, as part of the fabric of small communities, keeps them together.

In presenting the rugby ball to the grave and to his great-grandson later, Palmer said we should all respect our whakapapa for it makes us who we are. She said she had really enjoyed the three ceremonies of the day as "it is more intimate this way".

Brent echoed her sentiment, saying he had been inspired to research his great-granddad and was "very proud to be related to such a remarkable man".

He was thrilled to return to his family in Wellington with the rugby ball and floral tribute as mementoes of a great occasion.