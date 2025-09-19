“It’s unfortunately not looking very good for Hawke’s Bay, it’s not looking very good for most of New Zealand,” she said.
“I think there will be a fair bit of cloud about ... but it is the sort of cloud that sometimes we get some reasonable gaps in there.
“I’d maybe pop it at about a 10 to 20% chance that people get a glimpse of it.”
More would be known closer to the time, she said.
But it’s not all bad news for sun enthusiasts.
The spring equinox will occur on Tuesday at 6.19am, bringing longer daylight hours.
September 1 is widely accepted as the first day of meteorological spring in New Zealand but, astronomically speaking, it begins when the sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north, and day and night are of nearly equal length across the Earth.
“So if you think about the increase and decrease in daylight hours, it follows like a wave pattern,” Hillyer said.
“At the spring equinox will be when we’ve reached that peak of gaining the most amount of minutes on to our daylight hours.