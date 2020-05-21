With Covid-19 level 2 restrictions in force, celebrating Norway Day on Sunday, May 17 was always going to be different.

Norsewood has organised a major event for nearly 30 years comprising a flag ceremony, a service, a march, a market day and festivities in Hovding Hall.

This year there were two celebrations when the Norwegian Consulate in Wellington invited Norsewood to join its Zoom meeting on Friday and Norsewood locals joined in a small get-together at Eva and Bjorn Renbjor's cottage behind the museum.

On Friday Honorary Norwegian Consul Graeme Mitchell (and usual visitor to Norsewood) presided from Wellington

Advertisement

He was joined by Norwegian Ambassador to Australasia Paul Larsen from Canberra, a number of ambassadors from other countries as wide ranging as Colombia and Austria, Kiwis with Norwegian connections like regular visitor to Norsewood Ellinor Vevang Blikshaun from Napier while Tararua was represented by mayor Tracey Collis, councillor Carole Isaacson and treasurer of Norsewood Promotions, John Ellison.

Speaking as Ambassador to Australasia, Paul Larsen sent the best wishes of Norway's king and queen, reporting Norway was doing well during the Covid-19 crisis through the trust between its government and its people, like Australia and New Zealand.

He recalled fondly meeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Waitangi this year and expressed a wish to visit Norsewood next year for its celebrations of Norway Day.

He said no two nations are closer partners although geographically so far apart.

A splendid Norwegian Feast enjoyed by all.

Honorary Norwegian Consul Graeme Mitchell highlighted the significance of "Syttende Mai" as it is known by many Norwegians - the celebration of the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in Eidsvoll, Norway May 17, 1814.

He regretted that the planned visit of a Norwegian choir to Norsewood as part of a 24-choir symposium was cancelled by the virus and expressed a hope they will return.

Many speakers reflected on the challenges of getting their citizens back home to their own countries while passing on their congratulations for the National Day. Several Norwegian students unable to get home said they had been happy in Lockdown in New Zealand.

John Ellison outlined what might have happened had this been a normal year and invited visitors to Norsewood for 2021.

Advertisement

From Left: Maria Andresen, Eva Renbjor, Bill Gundersen, Jamie Hughes, Ida-Marie Renbjor Ella Rose Hughes, Ellinor Vevang Blikshaun from Napier, John Ellison and Bjorn Renbyor.

On Sunday eight invited guests joined Eva and Bjorn in their cottage to celebrate in muted fashion Norway Day. A small posy of flowers was placed on the plaque beneath the Memorial Oak and the group heard from John Ellison of the courage of the early settlers displaying family strength which has been called upon again in the present crisis.

They adjourned to the cottage which had been built 17 years ago in traditional Norwegian 1920s style by Bjorn, now the couple's temporary residence when they visit each year from Norway.

The traditional meal featured delicious waffles – a Norwegian staple - a multi-layered Kransekake (wreath cake), other cakes and traditional coffee capped off with a Linie Aquavit (the Norwegian version of schnapps,) toast to the king and queen.

Eva and Bjorn's daughter Ella Rose is visiting from Norway and hopes to return in the next weeks.

As for Eva and Bjorn, here on a three-month visitor's visa and with no prospect of getting back home, plans are fluid but they definitely plan to be back to help Debbie van Asch run a second Viking Festival in February.