Inner city living could soon become easier in Hastings, as part of a council plan to revitalise the city centre.

Hastings District Council has approved recommendations on the Variation 5 plan change to make residential development in the inner city easier.

The hope is having people living in the inner city will increase vibrancy, and make the streets safer because more people are around.

The change will allow residential development on the upper levels of commercial buildings in the Central Commercial Zone by making it a permitted activity.

