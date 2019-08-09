I hate that stereotype of opera being elitist and boring.

Not sure about opera? What if it is all in English, and wild and hilarious from start to finish? That's Don Pasquale, brought to you by Wellington-based production company Wanderlust, who aim to make live performances of cabaret, musical theatre and opera accessible to everyone.

"I hate that stereotype of opera being elitist and boring. The other issue for many New Zealanders is the language barrier. We perform in English, and the libretto is full of local lingo and current events that make audiences feel connected to the performance," explains Wanderlust's co-director and classical soprano Georgia Jamieson Emms.

Don Pasquale is the story of a miserly bachelor who gets more than he bargained for when he enters into an arranged marriage. Directed by Jacqueline Coats with former head of music for NZ Opera Bruce Greenfield as musical director, this is a sparkling version of the 175-year-old Donizetti comedy.

Wanderlust Opera's Don Pasquale

"The plot is so ridiculous and the characters so over the top, we embrace that and go with it. Being physical on stage also helps propel the show forward and keeps the audience engaged; there's never a dull moment," Georgia says.

There's dancing with umbrellas, a yoyo gag, people getting slapped in the face, a silly cat-and-mouse-chase sequence, a conga line, and Georgia's character Norina enters the stage on a bicycle.

"I'm also in a full-length Victorian dress so occasionally the physical comedy stems not from the director's genius but from me getting my skirt caught in the wheels. People love it!"

Don Pasquale is played by Stuart Coats, Jacqueline's brother, who has been in show business for decades. Stuart and Georgia have performed in all three of Wanderlust's operas.

"The combo of Jacqui, Stu and I is the core of Wanderlust," Georgia says.

Craig Beardsworth and Barbara Paterson are also part of the cast. Georgia says they are wonderful singers, musicians, and great friends. This cast has known each other for many years and work together whenever they can.

Georgia, who translates the operas into English for Wanderlust and writes the new librettos, is also in all the shows, because her first love is being on the stage.

"All the other stuff just fell on my lap," she says.

Wanderlust Opera's prod-uctions are always changing and evolving because they shift around the country and no two venues are the same.

They keep their shows affordable and perform in towns that generally get bypassed by opera companies.

"We've performed in Martinborough and Waipawa, and probably our most devoted audience was in Palmerston North. People come along with an open mind and by the end of it, they are convinced that it's worthwhile entertainment," she says.

"Truly, the most gratifying thing about doing this work is having someone come to you afterwards and say that it was the first opera they've been to and that it was great!"



