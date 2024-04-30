The NZI Truckie Rest Zone is in Paengaroa tomorrow.

The latest in a series of organised rest stops is happening tomorrow near Te Puke.

Following overwhelmingly positive feedback from truckies, the NZI Truckie Rest Zone series will be set up just outside Paengaroa.

Heavy vehicle drivers can pull their rigs into the Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre on State Highway 33 between 10am and 3pm to rest and recharge, ready for the next leg of their journey.

The NZI team will have complimentary hot food off the barbecue, barista coffees, and a selection of healthy snacks. Truckies can also take part in a free health check and chat to NZI’s Fleet Fit experts about driver fatigue and ways to keep themselves safe and well.

The NZI Truckie Rest Zone events are a community collaboration, and part of NZI’s Fleet Fit initiative, to raise awareness about driver fatigue - a major cause of road accidents.

Proudly supported by the New Zealand Police Commercial Vehicle Safety team, and Hato Hone St John, these events give truck drivers the opportunity to learn more about the issue of fatigue from professionals who want to make sure all truckies get home safely to their whānau.