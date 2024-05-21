Callouts have been slightly down over the past two weeks.

Although things have been a little quieter of late, with calls to service down over the past few weeks, there are some arrests to report.

A 47-year-old Te Puke man has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage. The charges follow a vehicle being broken into and a wallet being stolen and credit cards used in local stores. He is also facing a charge of driving while suspended and is due to appear in court next month.

A 51-year-old Te Puke man was arrested on a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in court. He is facing nine charges, including three of failing to answer district court bail.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a person was disturbed while breaking into a residential property in Te Puke. The person was chased down the road. Police are following some good lines of enquiry.

King’s Birthday weekend is coming up and the extra day off work means you may be planning to be away. We would strongly suggest if you are, and your neighbours are trustworthy, you let them know so they can keep an eye on your property.

An alternative would be to ask friends or family to visit from time to time while you are away to check on things. You should also check your security lights are working before you go away.

In relation to travelling, it’s a good idea to plan ahead and check things like road closures and detours on your intended route and, if possible, consider leaving outside peak travel times.

Break up the trip, avoid driving long distances all in one go and if possible, share the driving.

If that isn’t possible, have a passenger take over things like controlling the air conditioning and radio so that doesn’t take your attention away from focusing on the road.

Stop for food and drink breaks and connect your phone to Bluetooth or set it to ‘do not disturb’.

Have a safe King’s Birthday weekend.