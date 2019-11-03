For years, Tauranga Boys' College have played little brother to their Rotorua Boys' High School counterparts. In 2019 they have come of age.

Earlier this year, in 15-a-side competition, Tauranga Boys' shocked their rivals when they kicked a penalty on fulltime to secure progression to the Top Four knockout stages.

Yesterday, they did it again when the two schools met in the Bay of Plenty Under-19 Boys' Sevens final at Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa.

Bay of Plenty Under-19 Sevens Winners: