Dean Barker helps son Matteo prepare for the final day's racing. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Among the 80-odd young sailors preparing to race in the Zespri AIMS Games' final regatta was a familiar face.

But this time, New Zealand yachtsman Dean Barker was not in race mode. Instead, his 11-year-old son Matteo Barker was in the spotlight, racing in his first AIMS Games.

The former Team New Zealand and American Magic helmsman said he was excited to be part of the week-long tournament and to cheer on the young sailors.

"We have heard a lot about it and how cool the experience is, and we finally got to get down here."

Barker said after getting used to the Tauranga Harbour conditions, Matteo had two good races, and made it into the gold fleet today.

He said it was "cool" all the young athletes could also spend time cheering on each other in their respective sports.

"It has been cool. We didn't have anything like this when I was coming through. Any opportunity to get out and sail in big events like these is really cool."

After a wet and windy start to the week for the Zespri AIMS Games yachting, Barker had some words of wisdom for the young sailors: "Keep warm and have fun."

"It is incredible, in some of these challenging conditions - they enjoyed racing and were still having fun."

Barker said he had never competed in Tauranga before, but he had raced against Richard Burling, the father of 2021 America's Cup winning skipper and helmsman Peter Burling.

"It is a cool venue. There can be some challenging currents and different wind conditions."

Matteo Barker competing in yachting on day three of the 2022 Zespri AIMS Games at the Tauranga Yacht and Powerboat Club. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club retiring club manager Lynne Whitaker said the 2022 Zespri AIMS Games was her "last hurrah".

Whitaker said it was her sixth year involved in the AIMS Games, and this time she was doing it on her own.

"It gives these kids a chance to sail. It also gives them a chance to experience different conditions in a big fleet."

Yachting New Zealand coaching development manager Kirsten Moratz said her role was to coach the bottom of the fleet and help the sailors at the back make it around the course.

"It has been a bit cold for our young sailors. But they seem to be loving it.

"It has been really cool to see them all making friends again after the event has been cancelled for a couple of years."

Moratz said there was a debrief on Monday after the first race and the children said one of their highlights was capsizing, which she thought was funny because it had been "freezing".

"It has been really cool for them to be able to represent their schools and come as a team. Sailing is quite an individual sport, and this is an opportunity to represent a team."

Tauranga sailors Ethan Gard, 12, Tyler Souter, 12, and Thomas Linklater, 12. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Tauranga sailing head coach Braedyn Denney said there were four boys sailing who were all doing well.

"It is a good start to the regatta for the kids; they are pretty comfortable in these conditions. It makes it a lot easier for our local sailors.

"It is quite a big effort from the parents to take the kids to a regatta. It is good having big fleets here in Tauranga, especially in local waters."

Napier skiffs team coach and manager Kylie Jameson said it had been a "really awesome" experience for the young sailors.

"I have been telling the boys to never give up. Just [to] tick off one race at a time and try their best."

Oscar Prescott, 13. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Napier sailor Oscar Prescott, 13, said the games had been fun so far.

"It is important, fun, challenging, and competitive."

Prescott, who was coming third overall today, said it was cool to be able to be sailing at his idol Peter Burling's yacht club.

Dean Barker had also given him some top tips.

"He said: 'Keep your boat straight, and flatter'. He was really helpful."