Austin Taylor dancing at the New Zealand Dance Awards in Christchurch this year after his stroke. The routine was choreographed by his teacher at Space Studios.

Fun, confidence and fierce determination energised the young dance crews at Zespri AIMS Games' hip hop competition on Saturday.

Students from Ōtūmoetai, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Te Puke Intermediates made up three of 24 teams who battled for gold.

Each dance crew's performance was driven by the messages they wanted to send the audience and by the simple joy of being able to compete after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate's Hip Hop team said dancing helped them to grow in confidence and make friends. Photo / Maryana Garcia

For Ōtūmoetai Intermediate's Hip Hop dance crew, the performance was all about showcasing girl power.

"We are confident, determined and fierce," the girls said mostly in unison as their coach and choreographer Caitlin Spalding tied their hair into bubble braids.

The girls also agreed that if their dancing did bring them fame and fortune in the future, they would use it to create opportunities for young women like themselves.

"Dancing helped us be more confident and make new friends," Alexis Matthews said.

Takara Smith said Hip Hop was about being able to enjoy expressing herself.

"Whatever's on your mind or on your chest you can dance it out."

Mount Maunganui Intermediate said Hip Hop was 'free' compared to other forms of dance. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Mount Maunganui Intermediate's dance was also about empowerment and confidence.

"Hip hop is free," Sophie Ormsby said.

"You can make more facial [expressions] and move your body in more ways."

"The awesome thing about hip hop is you don't have to be perfect, you just need to be yourself," Ava Anderson said.

Te Puke Intermediate students said teamwork and hard work had gone into preparing for their performance. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Te Puke Intermediate's students were excited to get on stage and show the audience all they had been working on.

Kadia Fahey said hip hop had helped her to learn about teamwork and hard work.

"You do have to be fit but everyone helps each other even if they're not on the same level."

Lucia Heeney said they had been practising after school three days a week since the start of Term 2.

"It felt like every day."

Tauranga Intermediate's dance crew practice together before preliminaries. Photo / Maryana Garcia

For many members of Tauranga Intermediate's team of nine dancers, this year's AIMS Games was their first competition.

Tauranga Intermediate's dance, choreographed by Maia Hemana, would be light and fun.

"We want to teach them to have no regrets," coach Carla Hemana said.

"Today is all about having a great time."

AIMS Games hip hop competition co-ordinator Sarah Martin said after the two-year break between games, it was great to see teams come to the stage so strongly.

"It was really competitive. Each year the standard is getting lifted."

Martin also said the number of young people who had come back to the AIMS Games to support the competitors as coaches and choreographers was also lovely to see.

2022 Zespir AIMS Games hip hop Competition Winners:

• 1st Place: Somerville Intermediate

• 2nd Place: St Kentigern College

• 3rd Place: Bucklands Beach Intermediate