Steamers head coach Mike Delany says this week's focus has been around discipline. Photo / NZME

Rugby

Bay of Plenty Steamers vs Otago

The Steamers pack their bags and fly down to Dunedin this weekend to play Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium for Round 5 of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Otago is currently sitting third in the Odds Conference of the competition, winning three of their five games this season, meanwhile, the Steamers are sitting two points behind in fourth position.

Last weekend didn't go the way of the Steamers with discipline hurting their ability to play their brand of football and resulting in an 18-13 loss to Counties Manukau. Otago is also looking to bounce back with a big performance after a heavy 35-17 defeat to Auckland.

Head coach Mike Delany says this week's focus has been around discipline.

"Handling errors and penalties really cost us that game which was disappointing. The positive thing is that despite the discipline and unforced errors, we were still able to put ourselves in a position to win the game," Delany said.

"We've had a great week of preparation and are excited to get down to Dunedin with the opportunity for a win against Otago."

Forsyth Barr Stadium's indoor conditions offer expansive and running rugby opportunities. However, Delany stresses that the right to play expressive rugby was earned and not given.

"We need to be tidy, worry about our game and execution, and ensure our discipline and accuracy are there. I'm sure we can score tries off the back of the good work we put upfront. We don't want to be loose and just think we can throw the ball round because of the indoor conditions."

There were a handful of changes to the squad to play Otago. Halfback Luke Donaldson earns his debut cap off the bench at halfback, while NZ U20's star Lucas Cashmore and Tauranga Sports' Nic Souchon also come on to the bench.

Justin Sangster and Naitoa Ah Koi return to the starting line-up after injury, Anaru Rangi also draws the start after some stellar play off the bench this season while Inga Finau leads the team as captain after a one-week absence as Kurt Eklund is unavailable due to injury.

Bay of Plenty Steamers Round 5 team vs Otago

1. Aidan Ross

2. Anaru Rangi

3. Jeff Thwaites

4. Justin Sangster

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

7. Jacob Norris

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Kaleb Trask

11. Nigel Ah Wong

12. Inga Finau (C)

13. Joey Walton

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Gillies Kaka

16. Nic Souchon

17. Haereiti Hetet

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Zane Kapeli

20. Penitoa Finau

21. Luke Donaldson*

22. Lucas Cashmore

23. Lalomilo Lalomilo

*Steamers Debut

Not available due to injury:

Melani Nanai

Kitiona Vai

Jamie Dobie

Kurt Eklund

Tevita Mafileo

All Black 7s:

Leroy Carter

Roderick Solo

All Blacks:

Sam Cane

Game day details

Bay of Plenty Steamers v Otago

Sunday, September 4, 2.05pm

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Live on Sky Sport 2 (channel 052)

- Supplied copy