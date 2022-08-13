Kylie Gallagher (centre) and her sons Jack and Rory are determined that something good needs to come from Mark Weedon's passing. Photo / Mead Norton

Local rugby legend Mark Weedon's legacy is being honoured with lifesaving defibrillators, each worth $3500.

His widow Kylie Gallagher has set up a Givealittle page to fundraise for three defibrillators in her late husband's memory.

The devices will be stored externally at Pāpāmoa College, Te Akau Ki Pāpāmoa School and Pāpāmoa Surf Club so they can be available 24/7.

Former Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Mark Weedon died of a heart attack while watching his son play rugby at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui last year on August 7.

Weedon, a Pāpāmoa teacher, celebrated his 53rd birthday only a week before.

One year on, Kylie Gallagher said she and her two sons were doing "as well as we can".

Mark Weedon was a coach and teacher beloved by the Pāpāmoa community. Photo / File

"In the space of a few hours our world was turned upside down," Gallagher said.

"Things like this [Givealittle fundraiser] definitely help in terms of doing something positive.

"We are determined that something good needs to come from Mark's passing."

Gallagher said so many "what if?" questions had crossed her mind after her husband's death. One of those questions had been whether a defibrillator had been used.

"We know now that a defibrillator was used that day," Gallagher said.

"But unfortunately, nothing was going to save Mark."

Gallagher said most defibrillators were locked in offices and would not be easily accessible on weekends or public holidays.

"I realised heart problems for men in their 50s seems to be a significant issue. So we just wanted to do something.

"Mark was a community man who gave his time to people. We wanted to do the same, to help communities and families in his name."

Kylie Gallagher described her late husband Mark Weedon (above) as a 'lover of the beach'. Photo / File

Gallagher said she had approached places that were community hubs and had a connection to her family.

"My boys are at those schools and Mark was a massive lover of the beach. It made sense to start there."

Gallagher said she would love to see external defibrillator units available all day, every day in every school.

"These units are designed to be operated by people with no first aid knowledge, and will help the user administer CPR correctly as well as advise when a shock is needed," Gallagher wrote on the Givealittle page.

"Being external units, they will be accessible to the public 24/7 via a lock code we register with 111.

"We truly hope one day these units will bring a loved one back to their family and friends, or at least shut down one of the inevitable, 'what if?' questions."

Pāpāmoa College acting principal Pere Durie said the school community was grateful to honour Mark Weedon in this practical way. Photo / Mead Norton

Pāpāmoa College acting principal Pere Durie said Weedon was remembered as a valued member of the school staff.

"He was a great teacher and he had a massive presence. [His loss] was a big tragedy and a big loss for our whole community."

Durie said the defibrillators would be a mihi [tribute] to Weedon's legacy.

"We are really lucky to have that support from someone like Kylie and I think it's a real practical and living way to remember Mark."

Durie said the school was also organising a mufti day later in the term to support the fundraiser.

"Looking at [our schools] and the surf club, there's always activity and kids around.

"It's really practical and thoughtful for those defibs to be in our community and we're very grateful for that."

Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club will receive one of the defibrillators fundraised for by Kylie Gallagher. Photo / NZME

A Pāpāmoa Surf Club spokeswoman said Weedon was a community man who loved the beach.

"He used to surf outside the club every morning and was well known to our clubbies."

The spokeswoman said having a defibrillator unit outside the surf club building would enable access to the device even if the club was closed.

"These units are a huge asset to the community as they are very easy to use by people who have little or no first aid knowledge.

"We already have a number of units on site but the main difference with this one is that it will be able to be accessed by members of the public when the club is closed."

The defibrillators will be provided by AED New Zealand.

AED NZ customer support representative Michael Domigan said the use of a defibrillator significantly improved the chances of a patient's survival.

"The data shows that the use of an AED, such as the ZOLL AED Plus, which will not only provide a shock if required but also provide verbal and visual feedback to ensure CPR is being performed correctly."

Statistics from St John Ambulance showed defibrillation before the arrival of emergency services could improve the chances of a cardiac patient's survival by about 44 per cent.