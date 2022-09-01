Public watch the Western Bay of Plenty mayoral debate at the University of Waikato, Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Public watch the Western Bay of Plenty mayoral debate at the University of Waikato, Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

The eight people who believe they have the attributes to be the mayor of Western Bay of Plenty did their best to demonstrate that at a live debate in Tauranga last night.

Western Bay mayoral candidates Suaree Borell, Mark Boyle, James Denyer, Paul Haimona, Rodney Joyce, Terry 'Hori BOP' Leaming, John Scrimgeour, and Don Thwaites are running for the role, with current mayor Garry Webber stepping down.

Denyer, Scrimgeour and Thwaites already serve as councillors.

If elected, Borell would become the district's first female mayor and potentially the first in the position with local Māori whakapapa.

Haimoana also has Māori roots: Ngati Whakaue, Ngati Makino and Ngati Pikiao.

Boyle has headed the Te Puke Economic Development Group for several years while Katikati-based Joyce runs a wholesale business.

Meanwhile, Leaming is perhaps best known for his role as an unofficial Bay of Plenty Steamers mascot.

At the debate, held at the University of Waikato Durham St campus, each candidate was questioned on what they believed to be the Western Bay's top three issues, leadership style, partnership with Māori and how best to ensure all voices in the district were heard.

Before candidates began, Webber was acknowledged in his role and told candidates: "The process you are going through now is politics but the process you will walk into is governance and it's a hell of a lot different than fixing someone's pothole down the road."

Western Bay of Plenty mayoral canidates (from left): Suaree Borell, Mark Boyle, James Denyer, Paul Haimona. Bottom row (from left): Hori BOP Leaming, John Scrimgeour, Rodney Joyce, Don Thwaites. Photo / Mead Norton

"It is managing a team of, some would say, disparate individuals and getting them heading in the same direction."

Webber strongly urged the candidates, if successful, to truly understand partnership, and likened the relationship of local government and its constituents to marriage.

"If you are embarking on the mayoralty you must understand what the word partnership means. You must understand Te Tiriti of Waitangi is a partnership between Maori and the others living in New Zealand," Webber said.

"I pass the baton over to whoever it is and wish you all the very best."

Haimoana, who stood proud wearing a bright green bowel screening awareness shirt, said homelessness, security and Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers being exploited were his biggest concerns.

Joyce highlighted rates, Three Waters reforms and the council's relationship with its constituents as key issues.

"There's a perception out there that the council will go on and do what it wants to do regardless of what people [want]. That has to change," Joyce said.

Leaming listed roading, unity within the district and "bringing an events stadium to the Western Bay".

"Tauranga City Council has been mucking around with it for 20 years or so now so let's have it in Te Puke," Leaming said.

External influences, housing and transportation were the biggest concerns for Thwaites, who referred to an uncertain future for local government under potential changes from central government.

Garry Webber, outgoing Western Bay of Plenty Mayor, talking to 2022 mayoral candidates before their debate. Photo / Mead Norton

"Whoever is sitting at this table could well be the last mayor of the Western Bay of Plenty," Thwaites said.

Government reform, housing and transport were Denyer's biggest concerns while Boyle spoke of the Three Waters Reform, saying it was an emotive subject "terribly communicated" that he had grave concerns about.

"Council will end up being a handmaiden to central government," Boyle said.

Scrimgeour also shared concerns about Three Waters, saying: "We here in the Bay of Plenty have been lumped in with Taranaki. It's hard to understand... how that would work."

Scrimgeour suggested having regional Three Waters boundaries akin to regional council boundaries.

Borell commended the calibre of the other candidates' responses, listing housing infrastructure, roading, and government reforms as her top priorities.

"Tauranga became the mess it did because it had trouble executing [key decisions]. I wouldn't want to end up like Tauranga," Borell said.

Asked a submitted question of: "What would you do to ensure the council is catering to the diverse needs of the community?", Borell said she was a woman, Māori, and in a long-term relationship with another woman.

"I'm diverse from the other candidates. I'm everything the other candidates are not. I bring a lot and I will bring a lot to the role just by existence."

Haimoana spoke of inclusivity for all, including gangs, adding: "They are not what you want, but neither is bad weather."

Most other candidates spoke of listening and going out to the community rather than having people come to them.

Asked about leadership style, Denyer said a strong council "comes from the top" and a good leader had to be a collaborative leader.

Denyer also spoke of the need for a mayor to lead compelling cases to the Government or "decision-makers" so they listen "and don't feel they are just being lobbied".

Scrimgeour, who is deputy mayor, said a good council was one that "works together as a team" and he believed he had the diplomacy and experience to spearhead this.

Joyce said: "I'm not saying the council is broken, that's not fair, but I think things need to change - staff and council."

Thwaites said rates are a "crude tool" for collecting money and need addressing as a top priority, over and above four newly identified by the council, which are community-led outcomes, housing, partnership with tangata whenua, and being future ready.

The evening was capped off with varying quickfire questions to each candidate, including whether there was a climate change emergency and whether the council should remain part of Local Government New Zealand.

The event was live streamed via the council website and can still be viewed.

The election is on October 8.