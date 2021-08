A woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on August 20. Photo / File

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Pāpāmoa yesterday.

She is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the officer in charge was unavailable to confirm whether the incident was in a public area or on private property, or if any other arrests were imminent.