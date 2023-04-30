Strong winds brought down a power pole, narrowly missing a motorcyclist in Tauranga this morning.
Police were called to a power pole that had been blown over on Turret Rd in Hairini around 10.20am.
A police spokeswoman said it almost hit a motorcyclist, but no one was hit or injured.
She said the pole was blocking a lane but has since been moved.
People in or driving through the area are asked to “exercise caution”.
Meanwhile, a power outage has affected 275 properties in Maungatapu.
According to Powerco the power went off at 7.30am.
A site investigation was under way.