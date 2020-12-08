White Island anniversary: Whakatāne prepares for commemorations

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa Tumuaki (Chairman) Joe Harawira. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Whakatāne community is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the Whakaari White Island eruption tomorrow.

East Coast iwi Ngāti Awa welcomed media on to Mataatua marae ahead of the commemorations.

Whakaari White Island erupted on December 9 last year. Twenty-two people died in the days, weeks and months after super-heated, highly corrosive volcanic materials exploded from the volcano's crater.

Tomorrow victims' families, survivors and first responders will gather to commemorate the eruption and observe a minute's silence at 2.11pm, the time of the eruption.

Today Ngāti Awa representatives and the Whakatāne mayor spoke to media ahead of the commemorations.

A memorial plaque of Hayden Marshall-Inman hangs at the Whakatane Sport fishing club on the waterfront.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa Tumuaki (chairman) Joe Harawira said the tragedy "weighs heavily on the iwi".

"Our role as kaitiaki of our whare of the rohe is to support in whatever way we can.

"We are one year into this tragic event and I think that healing has been happening every day for the community and the families as well."

Mayor Judy Turner said tomorrow was a chance for Kiwis to come together as a nation to "remember and reflect".

She said the community's thoughts were with those who lives were lost and those injured

December 9 last year.

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa Tumuaki (Chairman) Joe Harawira. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the eruption "shook us to the core" but they were "eternally grateful" to the healthcare professionals for their help that day and to this day.

"It is clear we will never be the same."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board interim chairwoman Sharon Shea acknowledged her staff and colleagues in the health system on a national level looking back on the day.

She said on a typical day, there were about six nurses and two doctors in the Whakatāne hospital. But that day there were more than 200 people.

"These are people we should be proud of in New Zealand."

She said we must continue to support them and acknowledge their mana.