What's on this Matariki?

Matariki is te reo Māori name for a cluster of stars also called the Pleiades, that rise in midwinter.

For many iwi, Matariki marks the start of the Māori New Year. Today is the first time that Matariki has been marked with a public holiday in Aotearoa.

There are many activities being held across the region to mark New Zealand's first Matariki public holiday.

Rotorua

The Arts Village's Matariki exhibition, Under the Stars, is also on show in the Wallis Gallery until June 25.

More than 100 Rotorua-based artists ended up submitting more than 100 pieces including canvas, mirror, fabric, pottery, uku, wood, photography, sculptural pieces and mahi whakairo.

Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty

Mark Matariki by heading to Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park from 9am to 3pm for activities for all members of the whānau and community including kite flying, a screening of The Navigators short film, and food.

Participate in Tauranga Art Gallery's Matariki Star Hunt daily, 10am to 4pm until Thursday. Entry is by gold coin. There is also a range of exhibitions around local galleries including at the Incubator and Tauranga Art Gallery. To view the full Matariki Tauranga Moana 2022 programme you can go to mymatariki.co.nz

In Te Puke, the council is running Te Kete Matariki Te Puke at Jubilee Park today from 10am to 5pm. Featuring kapa haka, music, food, stalls and more, and headlined by Ardijah.

The Tauranga Jazz Festival also culminates this weekend with a number of shows. Headliners include The Joe Kaptein Quartet and Count Basie Orchestra. There is also a carnival tomorrow 11am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm inside the bars and restaurants at Downtown Tauranga.

There will be Jazz at the Mount today from 9.30am to 5pm featuring an outdoor stage set up in Te Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka, Mount Maunganui's urban space in the centre of the main shopping area.

Accessible Properties Tauranga is hosting a Matariki Whānau Morning from 10am to 12pm on June 25 at 899 Cameron Rd. It will be a fun morning for tamariki and mokopuna to celebrate Matariki.

There will be face painting, raranga or flax weaving starting at 10.30am, colouring-in competitions, a kai cart, coffee and candy floss.

There will also be balloon animals and an Envirohub fun activity. If wet, keep an eye on the postponement notice on the Gate Pa Community Facebook page.

Papamoa Unlimited is inviting people to celebrate Matariki on the Te Ara ō Wairākei storm water trail in Pāpāmoa from 7pm to 11pm. They will be illuminating the course to celebrate the nine stars in the constellation of Matariki that represent the beginning of the Māori New Year - a time to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present, and plan for the year ahead. The course begins on Santa Monica Dr where a projector screen will marks the beginning of the trail. There will be Karamea's Kauta Kaimoana hangi & kete boils to purchase and hot drinks and snacks from The Coffee Guy Papamoa for the journey. The trail will be illuminated to showcase a stunning visual from local artist Mr G of Pohutakawa at the beginning.

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Ōpōtiki is celebrating the first national Matariki public holiday with more than a week of celebrations and events leading up to the final show and fireworks on Sunday from 2pm at Ohui Domain.

Today there is early morning star gazing and sharing of stories followed by breakfast and workshops at Terere Marae from 5am to 1pm or a Matariki-themed art exhibition from 10am to 3pm at Ōpōtiki arts.

Sunday's celebration includes performances from Parson James, kapa haka, traditional games and more. Tickets $5 for ages 13+.