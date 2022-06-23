Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

How Bay of Plenty schools are teaching Matariki

5 minutes to read
Taumata School's Matariki celebrations. Photo / Hayley Smith

Taumata School's Matariki celebrations. Photo / Hayley Smith

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

As the Matariki constellation shines in the sky, schools around the Bay of Plenty are celebrating the Māori New Year.

Taumata School in Pyes Pā celebrated with a dawn ceremony for Matariki yesterday.

Principal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.