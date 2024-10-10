It’s the Battle of the Bays as our Bay of Plenty Steamers take on the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in an NPC home quarter-final at Tauranga Domain, with kickoff at 2.05pm. Tickets via boprugby.co.nz.

League Legends XIII showdown at Rotorua’s Puketawhero Park: A squad of NRL and Kiwi greats take on the Bay of Plenty Lakers, with former Kiwis, Warriors, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys player Sione Faumuina leading the charge. This free event aims to promote the importance of men’s mental health and wellbeing by encouraging open discussions and combating stigma. Register via eventbrite.co.nz, gates open 11am.

2024 NZ Country Music Entertainer of the Year show, Sir Howard Morrison Centre, 1pm-6.30pm. A day filled with toe-tapping tunes and sensational performances by the nation’s top country artists, including special guest stars The French Family from Nashville, featuring our very own multiple award winner Camille French (nee Te Nahu). Tickets via sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

The Mass Garage Sale across Omokoroa is on from 8am to 1pm. With more than 20 houses taking part over 14 streets, it’s a treasure hunt you won’t want to miss. Look for signs and balloons marking the sales.

Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13: Join Opus Orchestra at Tauranga’s Baycourt on Saturday afternoon and Rotorua’s Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Sunday. Step into the whimsical world of Camille Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals, with a distinctly Kiwi twist. This beloved orchestral suite, featuring 14 enchanting pieces, paints a musical portrait of the animal kingdom with humour and music. Tickets $21 via Eventfinder or sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

Wednesday, October 16: Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus at Rotorua Citizen’s Club from 7.30pm. See Australasia’s Queen of Boogie Piano hit the stage to promote her latest release, Pianoland. Joining her will be Australia’s virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues guitar, Nick Charles and Jan’s husband, swinging percussionist, Mike Pullman. Tickets via Eventfinder.

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to Tauranga and Rotorua in October.

Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20: Escape Festival, Tauranga. A biennial readers and writers weekend, the festival is 10 days of music, theatre, comedy and visual arts. The variety of arts experiences, along with the free community programming, provides access to the arts and celebrates our place and the diversity of people in it – from tangata whenua to the newest migrants. This little festival with big ideas includes literary talks, workshops and live performances across downtown Tauranga venues. More info at taurangafestival.co.nz.

Friday, October 18, to Monday, October 21: Tauranga Moana hosts Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival at Whareroa Marae and Reserve. The rich tapestry of indigenous cultures from around the globe will again be on full display at this event celebrating indigenous traditional body marking, with Māori leading the revival. The festival will bring together artists, storytellers, musicians and cultural ambassadors from indigenous communities worldwide. Activities include tā moko, tā tatau and skin-marking artists, dance and music performances, traditional art and craft workshops and culinary experiences showcasing indigenous cuisine. General public tickets are $10 a day or free for under-12s. The Toi Kiri: Artists Wānanga from October 14-21 is for indigenous artists only.

Tauranga will host Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, now in its fifth year.

Saturday, October 19: Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus at Tauranga Musical Theatre from 7.30pm. See Australasia’s Queen of Boogie Piano hit the stage to promote her latest release, Pianoland. Joining her will be Australia’s virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues guitar, Nick Charles and Jan’s husband, swinging percussionist, Mike Pullman. Tickets via Eventfinder.

Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27: Fright Fest: Halloween Festival at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua. From spooky theatre tours to interactive movie nights and a glow-in-the-dark disco, there’s something for everyone to enjoy — or fear. Family-friendly and adults-only options. Tickets via sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27: Tauranga Whetū Star Awards at Baycourt. These are Aotearoa’s prestigious North Island Country Music awards. Live performances on Saturday and on Sunday a Highly Commended Matinee Concert is being held from 11.00am – 2.30pm featuring contestants and special guest artists backed by country band Ngā Whetū.

Wednesday, October 30: Richard O’Brien’s The Kingdom of Bling, Baycourt, 7.30pm. Tickets via eventfinda. Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this musical offers a wacky, cautionary tale with all the hallmarks of Rocky Horror. Expect giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the obnoxious king of the land, The He, all backed by a powerful rock band performing original songs.

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien promoting his new theatrical project, The Kingdom of Bling. Photo / Jason Oxenham

November

Sunday, November 3: Swingin’ with the Mighty Wurli at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre from 2pm. Australian organist Scott Harrison has teamed up with the ever-popular Katikatz Jazz band for a musical experience that’ll blend the lively swing of Dixieland jazz, with the grandeur and power of Baycourt’s nearly 100-year-old Wurlitzer theatre organ. Book via Eventfinda, pay what you can. Proceeds support preservation of the organ.

Sunday, November 10: Mitre 10 Tauranga City to Surf fun run, from Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point to Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Take on the Bay of Plenty Times 5km, United Airlines 11km team event or Jarden 21.1km. If you love getting outdoors in your sneakers for a walk or run, like to challenge yourself amongst others, or simply need a reason to get off the couch, this is an event you want to add to your calendar. Enter via eventpromotions.co.nz/tauranga-city-to-surf-surf-to-surf/

Tuesday, November 12: Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm at Baycourt in Tauranga. The Irish dance and grand illusion sensation that has taken Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the US by storm will tour nationwide in 2024. A breathtaking array of experiences fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style.

Saturday, November 23: Tauranga Smoke, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui. Barbecue and rock music festival. Featuring an ensemble of well-known all-Kiwi rock bands headlined by Head Like A Hole and Tadpole, barbecue food from local vendors and a range of drinks.

Headliners Tadpole are performing at Tauranga Smoke 2024.

Regular events

Mondays: Harmony A Plenty have been singing for 20 years. Covid has reduced our numbers. We are inviting men to join and enjoy our 7pm-9pm Monday practice, supper and singouts in Tauranga. If this appeals to you contact Frank 576 3037 or David 576 0575.

Tuesdays:

Rotorua District Cadet Unit Parades — if you’re Year 9 and up, come along to see if you are the next cadet to join the ranks. Where: 23 Geddes Rd, Rotorua, on Tuesdays during school term, 6.15pm to 9pm.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Thursdays:

Rotorua Night Market, weekly at Tutānekai St from 5pm until 9pm. Weather dependent.

The Mount Art group meets every Thursday at St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, 15 Victoria Rd at the Mount, from 9am until noon. Call Merilynn on 0274846874 for more information.

Air Training Corp parade during term weeks from 6.15pm at 23 Geddes Rd. Age 13-plus. Come down and have a look or contact cucdr.75sqn@cadetforces.org.nz for more information. You are welcome to come and have a look.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Fridays:

Friday Night Fun Night at Baywave — enjoy two hours of racing down the hydroslide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off a special platform to the latest tunes for $6 a person. From 6pm to 8pm Fridays, excluding public and school holidays.

Tauranga Night Market at McKinley Park in Tauranga Racecourse. 5pm-8.30pm. Come along for food, small business stalls and entertainment.

Saturdays:

The Little Big Markets — Summer Series, Coronation Park, Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. October 13, 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Charity Market at Kuirau Park has been operating for 37 years, every Saturday morning, wet or fine, 7am to 2pm. Stalls selling vegetables, a wide range of takeaway food, popcorn, coffee, meat, jewellery, clothing, gift cards, and more. Proceeds are used for various community undertakings. Sites for stalls cost $30.

Tauranga Farmers’ Market rain or shine, 7.45am to noon at Tauranga Primary School.

Kuirau Park Book Sale on first and third Saturdays, from 9am until 1pm in the kiosk near the playground. All proceeds to Rotorua Library.

The Greerton Hall Market on the second and last Saturday of every month from 8am to noon.

Sundays: Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Daily: Government Gardens Guided Tours, 11am, outside Rotorua Museum.

Fortnightly:

Pakihi Ora Māori Business Network Māori Business Rōpū focused on bringing together and supporting ngā pakihi Māori. Anchored in Māori values, knowledge and cultural practices, dedicated to creating spaces that are mana enhancing. A place where Māori business owners can come together and feel connected through mātauranga. This is a Wednesday fortnightly kaupapa held at Kai Caff Aye, Fenton St, 7.30am to 9am. Visit Pakihi Ora on Facebook for more information.

Monthly:

Muscular Dystrophy Support Group meets the last Sunday of the month at 11am at the Whipped Baker Cafe, Historic Village. Family and friends welcome. Any inquiries to reactn2you@gmail.com.

Sol Markets at Simpson Reserve includes products, services and information from local stallholders that consider sustainability in their business practises. From 9am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.

Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Bowling Club. Non-members $6, children under 13 are free. For more information go to Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along. Third Sunday of the month, 3pm to 4.30pm at Te Runanga Tea House. Free to strum or sing along or watch.

Western Bay Crop Swap, a free event for backyard gardeners, home bakers and food foragers to swap and share high-quality local food on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 11am at SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty, 14 Jocelyn St, Katikati.

Rotorua Jazz Club meets first Sunday of every month, 4.30pm to 8pm, winter and summer. Rotorua Citizens Club, Arawa St. $20 entry for adults, $2 for juniors. The public is always welcome. For upcoming events and bands go to Rotorua Jazz Club Facebook page or email rotjazzclub@gmail.com.

Historic Village Wellbeing Market on the third Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Market featuring arts and crafts, produce, plants and car boot, plus more. Held on the last Saturday of the month 9am to noon at Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall.

Maketū Market from 7am at Maketū Village Green on the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Vendor stalls $10. Phone Maureen 021 2671 685.

Improv Comedy with The Honest Liars — 16th Ave Theatre. First Saturday of the month 7.30pm to 9pm, entry $15.

BoP Blues Club Jam, first Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Rotorua Citizens Club.

Art By Bike Tours, third Saturday of the month, (finishes April 15) 10am, Te Manawa.

Collective Energies Holistic Wellness Market the fourth Saturday of each month 9am to 2pm at the Mount Community Hall, 345 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Collective Energies Facebook/Insta. Contact Melanie 027 286 8268 for more information.

■ To include your event, email details to whatson@dailypost.co.nz at least a week before the event.