Whangamata's The Other Side festival night one a hit

The first night of the Other Side festival at Joe's Farm was a success, the event organiser says. Photo / Nickpaulsennz

The first night of Whangamata's The Other Side festival went off with "zero incidents", the event organiser says.

But fire crews were preparing for what could be a big night tonight as more people head to the popular New Year's Eve festival.

Organiser Clayton Spence said last night had gone "amazingly well" with "zero incidents".

"The biggest issue was people getting blisters from their new Doc Martins."

He said the crowd was amazing and they did not have any issues with people being too intoxicated.

"Everything went really well."

He said they had given out panadol for heat and a few people had to be checked over by St John but for no major incidences.

He was expecting the same result tonight, however, 11,500 had been in the crowd the first night and they were expecting 15,000 tonight, he said.

There had been no arrests on the first night of the festival and one person had received medical attention after suspected drug use, a police spokeswoman said.

Whangamata Fire Station's chief fire officer Nigel Airy said the night had been quiet for fire crews in the town and this was surprising considering the number of people staying in town.

Crews were gearing up for what could be a big night tonight with more people around and possible fireworks, he said.

It was important for people to remember that there was a total fire ban in place and that included fireworks, he said.

Whangamata town was bustling with many shops that the Bay of Plenty Times called saying they were too busy to talk.

Supermarket shoppers were told that there was a 40-minute queue at a time and liquor shops in the town had long lines out the door.

Owner of Contain Boutique Dean Amess said it was "definitely absolutely mayhem" in town and everyone seemed to be having a good time, which was great for the town.

He said an influx of people was always good and events like this showed the town was "heading in the right direction" again.

"It feels like old times again."

He said everyone had been pretty good bar a few "disrespectful" people.

Port Road Project had experienced one of the "busiest days we've ever had", worker Milly Mirkov said.

She said there were some long queues to get a table and waits for food as the demand was huge.

They were consistently busy throughout the entire day, even out of peak times, she said.

She said after such a hard year, it was great to see the town bustling again.

"The fear stays in the back of your mind of Covid coming back."