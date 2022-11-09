Whakatāne district councillor Toni Boynton has been awarded a place on the Atlantic Fellowship for Social Equity based at University of Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

Less than a month after becoming a Whakatāne district councillor Toni Boynton has been granted another opportunity to strengthen local democracy in her community.

Boynton has been selected for the prestigious Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity programme, based at the University of Melbourne.

The fellowship was formed in 2016 with funding from the Atlantic Philanthropies – a foundation established by American humanitarian Chuck Feeney.

It is one of seven interconnected programmes across the world promoting social equity for indigenous communities. Each year a new cohort of fellows is selected from across Australasia. Boynton is one of 18 chosen for next year.

During their foundation year, the fellows develop a project as part of a postgraduate qualification in social change leadership.

The project Boynton has put forward is to develop and establish a community civics education programme for Māori in the Whakatāne district, that includes decolonisation of local and central government and knowledge of the parliamentary and local government mechanisms and system.

"Nobody is taught [civics] at schools. It's one of those things like budgeting. There are some key things that you think should be taught or everyone assumes that parents will teach their kids and it doesn't necessarily happen. So you have a lot of people not participating. Some choose not to, because they can't be bothered, but for some it's that they have never really understood or known what these places do or how you can use them.

"Also, you've got, intergenerationally, whānau who've had a negative experience of dealing with the Government or local government, so that's perpetuated generations that don't participate because of the grievance they may have. Then you've got the other end of the scale of generations of non-Māori who've taught their kids and their grandkids to vote because they've found benefit in it.

"We want to find equity in that space, but also to challenge the bias that exists within some of these institutions. Sometimes you can only do that by participating in it. The more people who are aware of how the mechanisms within these institutions work the more people who will become engaged, and if they're engaged the potential would be to increase voter turnout."

As well as educating people about the benefits of engaging with local and central government Boynton said the programme would support succession planning for her own role, encouraging rangatahi and other members of the community to take up council and government positions in future.

She applied for the fellowship last year, on the advice of an academic mentor, before she knew she was going to be elected to Whakatāne District Council as the Kapu te Rangi Māori ward councillor. She accepts the full-time course, requiring her to travel to Melbourne on occasion, is going to be a large workload on top of her council duties and require even more flexibility with her other employer, Ngati Awa Social and Health Services.

However, Boynton is optimistic it will enhance, rather than interfere with her council duties.

"It's something I wanted to pursue anyway. I've always been passionate about civics and trying to make sure our communities are well informed about how to use the mechanisms of local and central government for positive change," Boynton said.

"I suppose I've always filled up my plate," she said. "I'm an optimist. I always see the opportunities and then worry about the work side later. I'm thinking about what it could bring for my role as a councillor but also our district."

Once the foundation year is completed, Boynton will become part of a global community of over 900 Atlantic Fellows across six programmes, bringing international visibility to their local communities, social change projects and advocacy.

Elizabeth McKinley, Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity executive director and Professor of Indigenous Education at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education, said the programme built capacity for indigenous-led social change and leadership, and took that leadership to the global community.

"We deserve a place at the decision-making table for our peoples and future. Many have had little say in affairs that affect us, yet we are best placed to make the changes needed for our communities after the disruption of colonisation."