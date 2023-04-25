Te Ara Kahikatea Inc received two grants from the 2022 Community Matching Fund.

Applications for Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s annual Community Matching Fund are now open.

Now in its ninth year, the fund aims to support projects led by community groups and not-for-profit organisations working for the benefit of their communities.

Funding of $160,000 is available — $100,000 for recreation, social and cultural projects, and $60,000 for environmental projects.

The only catch — groups will need to “match” the cash grant they’re seeking, be it in volunteer hours, cash, or in-kind contributions.

District council community and strategic relationships manager Jodie Rickard says the Community Matching Fund is a fantastic way for the council and community groups to work together to build strong and vibrant communities.

“The fund provides an avenue where community groups decide what their communities need, and we help with a financial boost to get their initiatives over the line.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment with inflation and cost of living, including not-for-profit groups, so we hope this funding can support them with achieving their goals,” says Jodie.

“Over the years the Community Matching Fund has helped some incredible projects come to life, so I encourage all Western Bay community groups to take the opportunity and apply.”

Last year, 37 groups were funded as part of the Community Matching Fund.

This included 26 projects in the general fund for recreational, social and cultural initiatives, and 11 projects that provide benefits to the natural environment in the environmental component of the fund.

The council is hosting three information sessions for community groups to provide advice and assistance on the application process.

■ Ōmokoroa Library, Tuesday, May 16, 11.30am-1pm

■ Pātuki Manawa (Katikati Library), Wednesday, May 17, 11.30am-1pm

■ Waihī Beach Library, Thursday, May 18, 11.30am-1pm

■ Te Puke Library, Friday, May 19, 11.30am-1pm

Please email communitymatchingfund@westernbay.govt.nz to book your spot at one of these sessions, or for help with applications at any time.

Groups can apply online through the council’s website where there is also more information.

Applications close on May 31.