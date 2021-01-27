Western Bay of Plenty councillor Christina Humphreys resigns after 'humiliating' experience

Christina Humphreys has resigned from her role as a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Christina Humphreys has quit, describing her 15 months in the role as a "humiliating and depressing experience".

Humphreys handed in her resignation yesterday to the council, stating her health had become negatively affected by the stresses of the position.

In her resignation letter, Humphreys said she entered the role with optimism and enthusiasm to represent ratepayers.

However, "being a councillor has now become a humiliating and depressing experience to say the least".

The past year has been a tumultuous one for Humphreys, who almost became the subject of Code of Conduct complaint about expressing a predetermined view on the issue of returning Panepane Point to local Māori.

"The talk was of diversity - but not diversity of opinion and this is not democracy," she said.

Humphreys said her biggest regret in resigning was that she had been unable to achieve the many positive outcomes on behalf of ratepayers she had planned, such as stopping rate increases.

"Having completed an exceedingly difficult 15 months on council, I consider I can no longer continue working under duress as a Councillor, as my health is suffering. My main consideration must be my health and wellbeing which is deteriorating because of my efforts in tirelessly working in the best interests of all ratepayers, and in all fairness, I cannot stay and support what I regard as an undemocratic establishment."

Western Bay of Plenty Council said in a statement today a by-election would be held.

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber spoke to Humphreys this morning when she confirmed her decision to resign.

"We wish Christina all the very best and thank her for her contribution to our council for the past 15 months."

Humphreys leaves the role after receiving 1686 votes in the October 2019 local body elections, alongside James Denyer (2255) and Anne Henry (1491).

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske confirmed the by-election process would start next week with nomination papers available from Thursday February 4.

To be eligible to stand for election, a candidate must be enrolled as a Parliamentary elector and a New Zealand citizen and nominated by two electors of the Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward area.

If more than one nomination is received by the close of nominations at noon on Thursday March 4 2021, a postal ballot will be held for the electors of the Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward.

The by-election will finish at midday Friday, April 30, 2021.

The preliminary roll will be available for public inspection between Thursday February 4, 2021 and Thursday March 4, 2021 at the locations below.

By-election key dates:

• Nominations open/roll open Thursday, February 4

• Nominations close/roll closes midday Thursday, March 4

• Voting opens Thursday, April 8

• Voting closes midday Friday, April 30

Nomination papers will be available from:

• Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Main Office, Barkes Corner, 1484 Cameron Road, Greerton, Tauranga;

• The Centre, Pātuki Manawa, 21 Main Road Katikati;

• Waihi Beach Library & Service Centre, Waihi Beach Road, Waihi Beach;

• www.westernbay.govt.nz;

• 0800 922 822