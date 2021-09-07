Western Bay of Plenty Council services up and running with changes

All of New Zealand - except for Auckland - will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

All of New Zealand - except for Auckland - will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is preparing to reopen facilities tomorrow when the country, aside from Auckland, moves in Alert Level 2 with a few changes to keep everyone safe.

The council's chief executive John Holyoake said Western Bay residents could now to head back to their favourite parks and playgrounds, borrow library books and visit service centres in person.

"We're really pleased to be opening these facilities again with the confidence we can keep people safe,' he said.

Many of the council's community facilities will now reopen, but with a few changes. This includes opening at reduced capacity with physical distancing, maximum visitor numbers and contact tracing measures in place.

Visitors will also be required to follow government guidelines on mandatory face masks and scanning/ signing in for contact tracing purposes.

"The new rules around mandatory face masks and signing in will take some getting used to, so please remember to be patient and kind. We're all going through this together," Holyoake said.

Key changes to council services in Alert Level 2

• All council facilities will reopen including playgrounds, libraries, and service centres

• Check council's website for more information on opening hours and visitor capacity - www.westernbay.govt.nz/community/covid-19

• Government rules on mask wearing and scanning / signing in apply

Libraries and service centres

Te Puke, Katikati and Ōmokoroa libraries will open from Wednesday September 8 at reduced hours, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Waihī Beach will recommence its normal opening hours (Monday to Thursday 10am - 2pm, Friday 10am - 5pm).

All libraries will be closed Saturday 11 and 17 September.

Numbers at each location will be limited – this will be managed at the door. All visitors will be required to scan or sign in, and supply contact details for contact tracing upon entry. Government regulations around mandatory face masks will also apply.

If you have any books on loan please do not rush to bring these back as all loans have been extended until September 30. Returns will only be accepted during opening hours with returns chutes closed in order for our people to manage the flow.

To help everyone maintain distancing signs and floor markings have been installed at re-opened facilities. Surfaces at council library and service centres will be frequently cleaned and hand sanitiser will be available for visitors to use.

Note that Council's Barkes Corner office is currently undergoing refurbishment and a temporary reception has been set up nearby on the Barkes Corner site. Customers should use the alternate public entrance, marked by signs onsite.

Parks and playgrounds

All playgrounds and reserve facilities are open from Wednesday September 8.

Reserve facilities can be used again - including playgrounds, public toilets, picnic tables, drinking fountains and public barbecues.

Ensure you continue to follow safe social distancing, staying 2m away from others.

Our contractors are now back mowing reserves and fields, as well as gardening and other maintenance. Note - it may take some time for these spaces to return to normal again.

TECT Park is open for visitors and user groups subject to compliance with the Alert Level 2 requirements. This includes the off leash dog exercise area and public motorbike trails.

Recycling and green waste centres

Recycling centres and the Ōmokoroa green waste drop-off be open from Tuesday September 7. The usual open hours and days will apply for all sites.

Before visiting the centre please note the following processes put in place for everyone's safety.

• Please stay home if you feel unwell

•Everyone must scan in as per Alert Level 2 requirements

• Regulations around face masks apply as per Alert Level 2 requirements

• Keep 2 metres away from other people

• All glass to be dropped off together as mixed glass (sorting to begin 13 September)

• Cardboard must be flattened before arrival to limit time onsite

• Separate recyclables prior to arrival for easy drop-off into plastics, glass, paper, tins/can and cardboard

•No cash – Eftpos only for green waste drop-off

• Pre-paid green rubbish bags accepted until 13 September

Council meetings

Council meetings resume in person where they are able to operate safely and where physical distancing of 2m is maintained between elected members, staff and members of the public.

Meeting/gathering attendance limits will be determined by strict social distancing (2m) as outlined above and contact tracing protocols being adhered to.