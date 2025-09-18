He is running for re-election after one term as mayor.

The sub-region, including Tauranga, was one of three areas to sign a memorandum of understanding for a regional deal with the Government in July.

The first deal, which is expected to unlock funding and resource opportunities for councils, is expected to be finalised by the end of the year.

Denyer said he didn’t want to pre-empt negotiations, but his “bottom line” was there had to be something in it for Western Bay.

“It is a sub-regional deal, if all the projects are [in] Tauranga, then I would question why we would be involved.”

His three priorities if re-elected were transport, housing and the cost of living.

Better transport connections and more housing could be supported if a regional deal was signed, Denyer said.

Getting funding and certainty for Takitimu North Link Stage 2, which would extend the under-construction Tauranga to Te Puna expressway to Ōmokoroa, would enable the final development stages in Ōmokoroa to provide homes, he said.

It could also help fuel housing development in Katikati and enable more regular public transport, Denyer said.

In the east, infrastructure to support the Te Tumu and Te Kāinga housing developments was needed, he said.

“Spending smartly and prudent financial management” would help with the cost of living.

“We found some savings in council, including reducing staff numbers, but there’s more to do in that space, particularly as local government reform happens and there’s a lot of change in the sector.“

Council staff found $1.4m in savings through reducing debt expense, personnel savings and other cost reductions as part of this year’s Annual Plan.

James Denyer wants the Takitimu North Link stage 2 progressed to support housing in the region. Photo / NZTA

A long-term goal for the district was to solve the congestion in Te Puke and get the Katikati bypass off the ground.

The community, bisected by State Highway 2, had asked for a bypass for more than 100 years.

If the sub-region was successful in a regional deal, Denyer would want the Katikati bypass included as a future project.

Nice-to-have projects were not the “flavour of the month” but he wanted to see a new pool in Te Puke and an upgraded library for the town.

“I don’t class them as nice-to-haves; they are actually core infrastructure.”

Despite being core infrastructure, pools and libraries were often deferred to save money, he said.

Denyer said he didn’t see any desire from the community for the council to amalgamate with other councils.

“Our community values its independent voice and we have slightly different needs because we’re more rural than Tauranga.”

He was in favour of working more closely with Tauranga City Council and there was the potential for shared services in building consents or animal services, for example.

Denyer supported Māori wards because they were democratic and maintained the principle of one person, one vote, he said.

“They [Māori wards] give better representation around the council table, and it means that we can make better decisions because of that.”

Voting is open until midday October 11.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.