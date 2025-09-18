Western Bay mayor James Denyer's priorities are housing, transport and the cost of living if he is re-elected. Photo / Supplied
Local body elections are under way and eight hopefuls are vying for the Western Bay of Plenty’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues ahead of the October 11 election. We will publish those stories over the coming days.
Quick bio
Name: James Denyer
Age: 49
Resides: Katikati
Profession: Corporate finance, current mayor
Political party affiliations: None
Family: Partner and three children
Thereneeds to be something in the regional deal for the Western Bay of Plenty, Mayor James Denyer says.
His three priorities if re-elected were transport, housing and the cost of living.
Better transport connections and more housing could be supported if a regional deal was signed, Denyer said.
Getting funding and certainty for Takitimu North Link Stage 2, which would extend the under-construction Tauranga to Te Puna expressway to Ōmokoroa, would enable the final development stages in Ōmokoroa to provide homes, he said.
It could also help fuel housing development in Katikati and enable more regular public transport, Denyer said.
In the east, infrastructure to support the Te Tumu and Te Kāinga housing developments was needed, he said.
“Spending smartly and prudent financial management” would help with the cost of living.
“We found some savings in council, including reducing staff numbers, but there’s more to do in that space, particularly as local government reform happens and there’s a lot of change in the sector.“