Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Takitimu North Link Stage 2 submitted for fast-track approval

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

The Takitimu North Link construction at Cambridge Rd. Photo / NZTA

The Takitimu North Link construction at Cambridge Rd. Photo / NZTA

An “important milestone” has been reached for the Takitimu North Link, a new four-lane highway being built west of Tauranga.

NZTA has submitted applications under the Fast-track Approvals Act for State 2 of the project, which would extend the highway from Te Puna to Ōmokoroa.

It was also awarding design

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save