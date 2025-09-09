Once completed, the highway would provide an alternative route to the existing State Highway 2, and was intended to ease congestion and improve travel times through Te Puna, Whakamārama, Ōmokoroa, and Tauranga.
NZTA regional manager of system design, Susan Collins, said in a statement this “moment” represented a culmination of considerable mahi and tautoko (work and support) by many.
“Delivering a project of this size and scale comes with its challenges, from managing the sensitive coastal environment to landholdings and complex stormwater requirements.
Ngāti Taka and Pirirākau statements via NZTA said the two hapū had been working with NZTA on planning the highway for many years and recognised the relationships built.
A Pirirākau spokesperson said the project was not only building a road, “but a future that acknowledges the past, respects our cultural identity, and supports the prosperity of all who call this place home”.
The next step in the fast-track application process is a completeness and eligibility check by the Ministry for the Environment.
Takitimu North Link Stage 2:
A new 4-lane state highway with median and side barriers
Overbridge for local traffic at Plummers Point Rd / Barrett Rd
Overbridge for local traffic at Snodgrass Rd / Te Puna Quarry Rd
Grade-separated interchange at SH2 / Ōmokoroa Rd
4 million cubic metres of earthworks
Ecological restoration areas
Connection to the Takitimu North Link Stage 1 (currently in construction)