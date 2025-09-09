Once completed, the highway would provide an alternative route to the existing State Highway 2, and was intended to ease congestion and improve travel times through Te Puna, Whakamārama, Ōmokoroa, and Tauranga.

NZTA regional manager of system design, Susan Collins, said in a statement this “moment” represented a culmination of considerable mahi and tautoko (work and support) by many.

“Delivering a project of this size and scale comes with its challenges, from managing the sensitive coastal environment to landholdings and complex stormwater requirements.

“Reaching the pre-implementation phase is no small feat, with several structures and a major interchange to be designed for the proposed 7.1km 4-lane state highway to be built.”

Stage 1 is due to be completed by 2028.

The existing State Highway 2 looking towards Te Puna, with Mauao, Mount Maunganui in the distance. Photo / NZTA

Its construction includes 3 million cubic metres of earthworks, 10 bridges, 19 culverts, eight stream diversions and seven wetlands.

The route will be tolled to support construction and maintenance costs.

According to NZTA, Western Bay of Plenty communities were projected to grow by 16,000 people in the next 20 years.

Traffic crossing the Wairoa Bridge was expected to increase from 20,000 to more than 30,000 daily by 2031.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council interim chief executive Miriam Taris said the progression was an “important milestone”.

“As a growing region, it is a vital part of improving connectivity, while supporting safe and efficient transport for both residents and businesses,” she said in a statement.

Taris said the long-awaited expressway could not come soon enough for the region, which had struggled to keep pace with rapid growth.

“Western Bay continues to be a desirable place to live, and safe, reliable roading infrastructure is an important factor in unlocking new housing, business, and economic opportunities.”

Ngāti Taka and Pirirākau statements via NZTA said the two hapū had been working with NZTA on planning the highway for many years and recognised the relationships built.

A Pirirākau spokesperson said the project was not only building a road, “but a future that acknowledges the past, respects our cultural identity, and supports the prosperity of all who call this place home”.

The next step in the fast-track application process is a completeness and eligibility check by the Ministry for the Environment.

Takitimu North Link Stage 2: