When the $884m Stage 1 opens (scheduled for 2028), the cost to drive between Te Puna and Tauranga will be $2.10 for light vehicles and $4.20 for heavy vehicles off-peak, or $3.10 and $6.20 respectively during the peak.
When Stage 2 opens, there will be two separate gantries when travelling the full length between Tauranga and Ōmokoroa. Driving the full length will cost $3.10 for light vehicles and $6.20 for heavy vehicles off-peak, and $4.10 and $8.20 respectively during the peak.
For Tauriko West, an NZTA spokesperson said the investment case included a tolling assessment and proposed tolling to support the construction and maintenance of the road.
NZTA was looking at the broader Western Bay of Plenty transport network and said tolling was well integrated and equitable.
The agency said tolling was a user-pays option bringing efficiency, safety and resiliency benefits to the transport network.
“There are free and viable alternative routes for travellers to use if they don’t want to pay the toll price.”
Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford encouraged residents to participate in the consultation for the new Pāpāmoa gantry.
“This is your opportunity to have your say on something that directly affects our local community,” Rutherford said in a statement.
Rutherford said NZTA needed to know whether the community supported or opposed the tolling proposal.
“Your voice matters in this process, so make sure it’s heard.”