New Pāpāmoa East Interchange off-ramp to open in August, easing Domain Rd traffic

Sonya Bateson
By
Regional content leader, Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

The new off-ramp to the under-construction Pāpāmoa East Interchange. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The eastbound off-ramp to the new interchange connecting Pāpāmoa East to the Tauranga Eastern Link motorway will open next month and is expected to ease evening traffic to the suburb.

Tauranga City councillor Steve Morris told the Bay of Plenty Times thousands of people drove home to Pāpāmoa every evening,

