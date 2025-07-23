The new off-ramp to the under-construction Pāpāmoa East Interchange. Photo / Tauranga City Council
The eastbound off-ramp to the new interchange connecting Pāpāmoa East to the Tauranga Eastern Link motorway will open next month and is expected to ease evening traffic to the suburb.
Tauranga City councillor Steve Morris told the Bay of Plenty Times thousands of people drove home to Pāpāmoa every evening,and having the off-ramp open would “really improve things”.
“Domain Rd is a real bottleneck … in the evenings in particular.”
The Pāpāmoa ward councillor said he was approached by a Pāpāmoa East business last year about the possibility of opening the off-ramp earlier than the rest of the interchange, given the entire project would take much longer.