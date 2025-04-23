An artist's impression of what the new intersection with State Highway 29, featuring traffic lights, will look like. Image / NZTA
The $97 million Tauriko West project will likely be tolled from 2028, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said.
The project includes a new four-lane highway and widening of State Highway 29A.
It aims to support economic growth, improve travel times, and enable 30,000 new houses by 2063.
It is almost certain the new Tauriko West highway will be tolled when it reaches phase two in 2028, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said.
The $97 million project announced this week includes a new four-lane highway between Redwood Lane in Lower Kaimāī, joining Takitimu Toll Rd (formerly Route K), and encompassing the under-construction Takitimu Northern Link interchange that connects to 15th Ave.
That new road will become State Highway 29, with a 110km/h speed limit, and the existing stretch of SH29 through Tauriko Village will become a local road.
The project also includes widening SH29a between the Tauriko/The Lakes roundabout and the Barkes Corner roundabout.
“Other benefits of the project include a 40% improvement in travel time reliability, a 13-minute reduction on SH29 and a six-minute reduction on SH29A, and a projected 50% reduction in deaths and serious injuries.
“That indicates that is a strong economic case in of all this,” Bishop said.
“For every dollar that is invested, there’s a benefit of $1.70 beyond the dollar that’s invested.”
SH29 and SH29A were part of the inter-regional and freight connections between Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and Bishop said they were essential for growth and prosperity in the upper North Island.
The project had four phases: replacing the Ōmanawa Bridge and improving nearby intersections; protecting future routes through designation and land acquisition; constructing the new four-lane SH29 to connect with Takitimu North Link; and widening SH29A with a new interchange at Barkes Corner – pending funding.
“You can’t do everything all at once,” Bishop said.