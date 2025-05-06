“Interest in the project is extremely high, with 370 people turning up to meet the team and see the progress at our Open Day recently, followed by a visit by the Minister of Transport, Chris Bishop, who declared the project ‘amazing’ and said he couldn’t wait to see it open.

“With 11 culverts now complete (out of 19), 72% of the utility work finished and over 163,000 hours of machinery work under our belt, we’re heading into the winter months in a strong position to continue to build our structures,” Coalter said.

Piling works at 15th Ave. Photo / Supplied

Six bridges are currently under construction.

NZTA said while earthworks would wind down for the cooler months, the site would still be a hive of activity, keeping the 275 people working on the project “very busy”.

“We’ve commenced trials for the first section of pavements at Te Mete, and we’ve already got 2km of drainage in, so it’s all happening both above the ground and below,” Coalter said.

“And as the seasons turn, the 2025 planting season will see 164,000 plants go in the ground, adding to the 70,000 already in, so there’s heaps to look forward to.”

Fast facts