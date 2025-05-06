Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga roads: Piling on Takitimu North Link project 96% complete - NZTA

SunLive
The Minden interchange looking towards WETI. Photo / Supplied

Construction on the Takitimu North Link Stage 1 project is progressing after what NZ Transport Agency is calling a golden construction season.

The $655 million stage one, 6.8km four-lane expressway between Tauranga and Te Puna is due to be completed by 2028.

NZTA is proposing a toll to cover maintenance costs and fund the construction of stage two between Te Puna and Ōmokoroa.

“With piling on the project now 96% complete, the highway is really on solid ground,” infrastructure delivery manager Darryl Coalter said.

“Interest in the project is extremely high, with 370 people turning up to meet the team and see the progress at our Open Day recently, followed by a visit by the Minister of Transport, Chris Bishop, who declared the project ‘amazing’ and said he couldn’t wait to see it open.

“With 11 culverts now complete (out of 19), 72% of the utility work finished and over 163,000 hours of machinery work under our belt, we’re heading into the winter months in a strong position to continue to build our structures,” Coalter said.

Piling works at 15th Ave. Photo / Supplied
Six bridges are currently under construction.

NZTA said while earthworks would wind down for the cooler months, the site would still be a hive of activity, keeping the 275 people working on the project “very busy”.

“We’ve commenced trials for the first section of pavements at Te Mete, and we’ve already got 2km of drainage in, so it’s all happening both above the ground and below,” Coalter said.

“And as the seasons turn, the 2025 planting season will see 164,000 plants go in the ground, adding to the 70,000 already in, so there’s heaps to look forward to.”

Fast facts

  • 275 people are currently working on the project
  • More than 2478 people have been inducted and have worked on various aspects of the project to date
  • Over 22.5 million hours have been worked since the project started
  • 90 subcontractor staff have been engaged, with half of those local businesses
  • Four bridges have been built and six are under construction
  • 2.3 million cubic metres of dirt has been moved (of a total 3 million cubic metres)
  • There are 8.84km of piles on the project, with 96% complete
  • 800,000 linear metres of wick drains have been installed to reduce settlement time
  • 70,000 plants are in the ground of more than 900,000 required in total
  • 11 out of 19 culverts have been completed
  • 2km of network drainage has been installed out of 13km
  • Utility work is 72% complete (includes power, gas, fibre, telecommunications, water, sewer)
  • Total machine hours are 163,149 (up until the end of March)
  • 35 dump trucks, 10 bulldozers and 20 excavators are on-site
  • The first section of pavement trials at Te Mete has begun
