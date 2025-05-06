“Interest in the project is extremely high, with 370 people turning up to meet the team and see the progress at our Open Day recently, followed by a visit by the Minister of Transport, Chris Bishop, who declared the project ‘amazing’ and said he couldn’t wait to see it open.
“With 11 culverts now complete (out of 19), 72% of the utility work finished and over 163,000 hours of machinery work under our belt, we’re heading into the winter months in a strong position to continue to build our structures,” Coalter said.
Six bridges are currently under construction.
NZTA said while earthworks would wind down for the cooler months, the site would still be a hive of activity, keeping the 275 people working on the project “very busy”.