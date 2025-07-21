“Getting big machinery to our worksites is one of the logistical challenges we face when working on a project this size.

“The photo [above] shows the 280-tonne crane arriving at our SH2/Fifteenth Ave site in Tauranga, before piling got under way.”

Cranes of this size were transported without the tracks, however, due to the tight workspace at 15th Ave, the tracks were installed at the Takitimu Drive worksite and then transported to site, the spokesman said.

“The team working here are now well under way with piling, building the new bridge connection from SH2 to SH29 towards Tauriko.”

Lane closures and traffic disruptions

One lane at SH2/15th Ave, including the entrance to Edgecumbe Rd from SH2, was closed and was expected to remain in place until mid-2026.

NZTA said local people and those passing through this area should be prepared for disruption over the construction season. There would be delays and changes to the road layout as work was completed.

“We are committed to being a good neighbour and our crew is looking at how we minimise disruption in this area, which we appreciate has been busy with roading projects for some time.

“As with most major construction projects, there will be a certain amount of vibration and noise as the Takitimu North Link project progresses. We will do our best to ensure we can minimise disruption as much as possible.”

People concerned about vibration or noise related to the project, were urged to contact NZTA.

A map showing the stages of the project. Image / NZTA

About the project

The Takitimu North Link Stage 1 project is a Crown-funded, new 6.8km 4-lane expressway between Tauranga and Te Puna, providing an alternative route to the existing State Highway 2.

This major infrastructure project, currently in construction, is a Road of National Significance and contributes to building a transport network that enables people and freight to move around efficiently, quickly, and safely.

The Bay of Plenty state highway network has national economic significance and plays a crucial role connecting people and freight to the golden triangle cities of Tauranga, Auckland and Hamilton, and beyond.