Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Takitimu North Link: Bridge work advances amid traffic disruptions

SunLive
3 mins to read

The 280-tonne crane arriving at the SH2/Fifteenth Ave site in Tauranga. Photo / NZTA

The 280-tonne crane arriving at the SH2/Fifteenth Ave site in Tauranga. Photo / NZTA

Work is under way to build the new bridge connection from State Highway 2/15th Ave to State Highway 29 towards Tauriko.

Works involve the building of a 120m large retaining wall and earthworks, prior to the 15th Ave bridge construction.

In its latest update, NZ said piling works, part of the Takitimu North Link project, were currently taking place in the area of 15th Ave.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save