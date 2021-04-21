Wastewater overflows in Matapihi, Tauranga: Public warned to stay away

The overflow happened near the end of Matapihi Road. Photo / Google Maps

The overflow happened near the end of Matapihi Road. Photo / Google Maps

There has been a wastewater overflow at the end of Matapihi peninsula.

The Tauranga City Council said during routine maintenance on the wastewater network this afternoon there was an overflow near the end of Matapihi Rd.

"The overflow is being managed and a clean-up response is underway, however, this will take some time," the council saId in a statement.

"The overflow began during the maintenance activity. There is no damage or break in the actual pipeline.

"We are working with the local community and hapū to ensure public safety and health and we ask that the public please stay away from this area."



Wastewater from this network has been diverted to Chapel Street.

The council did not specify how much wastewater had been spilled or how far the overflow had spread.

Overflow at the end of Matapihi Road. This afternoon, during routine maintenance on the wastewater network, there was... Posted by Tauranga City Council on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

More soon.