Warming up for best dressed guys and dolls

Alena Wiki is looking for the total package when she judges best dressed gal at the Waihi Warm Up Party. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Are you a Sandra Dee or Rizzo?

Good girl versus bad girl, and everything in between will be judged by Waihi Warm Up Party expert judges including La Diva's Alena Wiki.

The Warm Up Party in Waihi on November 25 is the first leg of the Beach Hop rock and roll festival and part of the fun includes a best-dressed competition for boys and girls, men and women.

Whatever fashion style or era you decide to dress up as, go all out, Alena says. She's looking for the whole package.

"It's the entire outfit and teaming it all up with — not just the dress — but the hairstyle, the accessories."

There's so many styles and trends to pick from, she says.

Traditionally, women have gone for the full skirt with plenty of petticoats, flat shoes and little cardigans — the "good girl" look of the 1950s. But the Beach Hop festival with its classic cars span many decades so options are abundant and range from 1940s-1970s, Alena says.

Alena has seen the Warm Up Party evolve in past years. Girls and women often dress up in the rock and roll genre or its edgier rockabilly style with pencil skirts and leather jackets.

"There's the good/bad girl thing, you have your Sandra Dees and then you have Pink Ladies. But there's also the 1970s which is more your bohemian fashion."

Alena advises people to go for it.

"Go for the total look really, I can't wait to see you all."

The other judges are Simon Elson and Margaret Maclaurin. They'll be looking for best dressed man and woman, girl and boy and a family/group prize - prizes include a $200 voucher from La Diva, prize packs from Paper Plus and $200 Waihi dollars.