War veterans special guests of honour at Anzac Day in Tairua

Normandy veteran Fred Amess gets emotional around Anzac day. Photo / Alison Smith

Fred Amess was the special guest of honour on Anzac Day at Tairua Residential Care in 2020 where he had to move to from Whangamata during level 4 lockdown.

Unable to leave the home or receive visitors, the Normandy veteran — who usually heads up the parade in Whangamata — was emotional as he came outside with his medals on and staff placed a flag alongside poppies made by elderly residents.

"I'm overwhelmed with what you're doing here for me now. I did what I had to do. I'm a bit sad," he said as the emotions rose.

"A man of 96 should be bearing up."

The occasion brings memories to the fore for Fred, an able seaman on the winch house that let the ramp down at landings in France, sending off the "tank boys" at the Battle for Normandy, and later, the Battle for Walcheren.

On Anzac week he recalled the moments when he had come off his watch on the wheel while sailing towards France.

"The RAF were flying above us, there was the hum of the planes and the Airborne boys were going overhead. I always remember how the two propellers on the stern were stirring the water up and creating phosphorescence.

"It's locked in up there," he said, pointing to his head.

Fred was a boy of 17 when he joined the local home guard, which meant he was "allowed to go to the pubs when you were 17 instead of 18".

His brothers Ken and Don were also in the navy — men who have since "crossed the bar" — and his late wife Nellie.

Fred says Anzac Day was an important memorial day.

"I get a little bit emotional about it because it brings the memories back. I really don't look forward to it but I feel I have to take part, as a memorial. Whenever I've been fit enough, I've gone [to parades].

"On Saturday I'll probably be watching TV to see what's going on in the rest of the country."

Fred is a member of the Normandy Veterans' Association and attended an annual Christmas luncheon at Otumoetai last year, an even more important event for him now that Covid-19 has prevented any Anzac parades or gatherings organised by the RSA.