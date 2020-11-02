Waihi Police Report for 2 November 2020

FILE

Wednesday October 28

A Paeroa man was arrested for breach of the peace after police were called about a man running through traffic with his shirt off trying to fight with vehicles. He was found nearby at a Victoria St address and taken into custody. Social services are now engaged with him.

Thursday October 29

Police attended a family harm incident at Kenny St and a Waihi man was arrested for disorderly behaviour. He was later released with a formal warning and served with a police safety order and a trespass notice.

Friday October 30

Black paint and eggs were thrown on a house overnight at Wilson Rd. Police are following up on inquiries to identify the offender.

A report was received of electrical leads being stolen from a Silverton Rd address. The owner is to provide CCTV camera footage to police.

Saturday October 31

A Waikino man cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled from his address. He was located and arrested later in the week and is now in custody.

A Paeroa woman was arrested after a serious assault at Marshall St. She had allegedly attacked another woman and punched her multiple times in the face and head area. She will be appearing in court soon.

Sunday November 1

A Waihi Beach woman was arrested and charged with wilful damage after the windows of a vehicle at Citrus Ave were smashed.

Crime prevention advice

Just a reminder that if you need police urgently you must call 111, but if it's not urgent call 105. Examples of urgent calls to police may include when someone's life is endanger, an offender is seen breaking into a property or a vehicle, an offender is still present at the scene of a crime, a victim who is in need of rescue or immediate care and protection, a land or water rescue situation, a driver who is endangering other motorists, a traffic crash where people are injured or vehicles are blocking the road causing a hazard.

Examples of non-urgent calls to police may include historic offending like a burglary, fraud or theft that's been discovered days after it occurred, damage to property that's only recently been identified, lost or found property, harassment or threats made on social media like Facebook or via txt message, neighbourly disputes over property boundaries, trespass matters where the offender is no longer present or a traffic crash where there is no injury or property damage.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.