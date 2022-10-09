Division 2 stableford winner Karen Digglemann with Norman Richards (BedsRus).

It was a busy week for Waihi Golf, with a successful vet's tournament, and the finals of the men's strokeplay championships being played.

The vet's section held the BedsRus open tournament last Friday in beautiful sunny conditions, which was a relief after the recent bad weather. The generous sponsorship from BedsRus and many other businesses provided a great prize table, and along with the good conditions, the 85 starters, including players from 14 visiting clubs, had an enjoyable day.

In division 1, Lee Hall (Thames) was first with a net of 70, and in division 2, Rodger Bagshaw with a 69 net was the winner. The division 1 stableford was won by Graham Jenkins with 37 points on a countback from John Saunders, with Gretchen Welch (Te Kowhai) and Craig Gordon (Te Aroha) both on 36. In division 2 stableford, Karen Digglemann was first with 39 points, followed by Kevin McLoughlin, Avon Gordon, Graham Walford, Mavis Bruce, and Jacquie Bain all with 37 points.

VETS: Frequent showers and a cold wind made conditions unpleasant for another Monday, and in a small field David Croker was successful with 34 points. Next were Graham Walford, Diane Lewis, and Denise Morgan with 33 points.

A further round of the Coromandel shield was played on Monday at the Hauraki course in conditions that were described as "diabolical". Despite the conditions, the Waihi team did well to maintain their fourth place, with Tahuna still leading.

NINE HOLE: A stableford haggle was held, and in division 1, Lorraine Meyer was first with 18 points, with Glen Bennett next with 14. In division 2, Lynda Thomson won with 17 points, followed by Maureen Vautier, Jenni Mora, Val McLoughlin, and Margaret Meldrum all with 15. In the men's division, Terry Paterson was top with 15 points, with Garth Pritchard and Rex Smith both on 14.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The ladies played the final of the Karl Wilson Buttons, but the day's haggle was net, and Dianne Douglas was the winner with 70 net. She was followed by Dot Ramsey 72, and Nita Dalley and Sharlene Stewart both with 74. The Dreamers Player of the Week was Dianne Douglas with a net of 70.

THURSDAY MEN: The morning division 1 winner was Bruce Rutter with 37, and then well back were Alex Standfield, Ted Murray, and John Giffney with 33. In division 2, Mark Mora was top with 39, followed by Rodger Bagshaw at 38, and Jock Stronach with 35. In the afternoon, John Taylor was a bolter over the rest with 40 points. Next were Mike Rose 34, then Damian Dunlop, Ken Mustard, Murray Fraser, and David P Campbell all with 33 points.

SATURDAY LADIES: The week's haggle resulted in Susan Mustard winning with 71 net, followed by Kaylene Croker with 72, Liz Hale with 73, with Jackie Robson and Sharon Deacon both with 75.

SATURDAY MEN: The final round of the Men's Strokeplay Club Champs was played, and the winner of division 1 (0-9.9 handicap) was Murray Fraser by 6 shots from John Libby. Division 2 (10 – 16.9) was won by Malcolm Coldicutt on 254, from Jason Baldwin on 263. In division 3 (17 – 24.9) the victor was Tim Parish, 273, from Chris Hale with 282. While in division 4 (25 – 54) John Drent was the winner with 306.

In the morning haggle, Allen Sarjeant was first with 71 net, on a countback from Harry Shepherd. John Libby, David Croker, and John Giffney all had 72. In the afternoon haggle, David Morris was first with a net 70, with Mike Rose, Murray Gutry (St Andrews), Mark Tomsett, and Chris Hale all with 71.