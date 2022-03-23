The early days at Waihi Beach where many came to try their hand at mining at the north end. Photo / Ohinemuri Regional History Journal 43

There's gold in them thar hills ... or so they thought.

Waihi Beach's north end has a history steeped in mining — albeit mostly futile — and long- time local Ian Robinson will be outlining its interesting history at Echo Walking Festival's Waihi Beach North End Mining History walk.

Essentially, the attempt to find gold was a failure, Ian says.

''They were all going to get rich, but it never worked out,'' he says.

''So many tried to get gold out of it, they all came on horse and cart and they all played around with it but nobody was successful.''

During the walk, Ian will be pointing out what's left of those days and still visible. He says there's quite a few remnants in the area if you know where to look.

Ian - who holds a Queen's Service Medal for services to lifesaving and the community, and has been a world champion triathlete, councillor and JP - says he's always found mining fascinating.

''I was bought up in Waikino. Everything from Waihi went to Waikino to be processed, all the quartz from these areas.''

Guide for the Waihi Beach North End Mining History walk is Ian Robinson.



A brief history

Prospecting of quartz veins started in Waihi Beach north about 1894-96.

The Waihi Beach United Goldmining Company was eventually formed with the intention of testing the area and it was interested in the Treasure Island Reef.

The decision was made to sink a shaft that reached a depth of 356 feet. Areas were created northward and southward with the expectation that pockets of richer, payable ore would be found.

Workers' huts, a blacksmith shop, and other buildings popped up.

But mining did not prove economic enough to sustain considering the difficulties with accidents, flooding, extracting the ore, pumping and transportation of coal for the boilers and loss of life.

The caves were all eventually filled in.

Source: Ohinemuri Regional History Journal 43, September 1999

The details

What: Echo Walking Festival Waihi Beach North End Mining History walk

Where: Waihi Beach

When: April 10

www.echowalkfest.org.nz