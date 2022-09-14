Nate Baker, 10, Shiv Ravji, 10, and Aaliyah Huston, 11, enjoying their favourite feature of Waihi Beach School's new playground. Also pictured is Rachael Coll and Matua John. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

During interval and lunch time at Waihi Beach School, there's a continuous, loud countdown that can be heard throughout the school.

The students, while waiting in line, are counting down 30 seconds for their turn on the new maypole — which has been crowned the favourite of all the new playground's equipment.

''There's a group of senior boys at Waihi College who are going to make us a sandtimer for the maypole,'' says principal Rachael Coll.

''At the moment all you hear around the school is this countdown, 30 seconds is all you get and the line is long.''

The maypole — which has four seats and spins around — is the standout favourite according to Nate Baker, 10, Shiv Ravji, 10, and Aaliyah Huston, 11. Their second favourite feature is the new zipline and the boys like the basket swing third, while Aaliyah likes the climbing tower.

Last year Waihi Beach's only school started a campaign to raise funds towards a $500,000 bigger and better community playground to replace the tired old one — with the emphasis on community.

A multipurpose area upgrade was desperately needed for the area as the school grounds are used by all. Families, sportspeople and holidaymakers meet at the school for sport and fun. Visitors are welcome, Rachael says.

Senior children were consulted in the plan-making. They wanted a ninja warrior obstacle course with swings, climbing net and bridge, pommel rings, double wheel trek, double balance rope, gladiator rings as well as a huge sandpit, inground trampolines, a water-play, station, a flying fox, basketball hoops, a bike trek, barbecue area and picnic tables.

Boxes containing sports equipment and activities would be available for all. New soft fall turf was required, which is the most expensive part of a new playground.

The new junior playgound at Waihi Beach School has a Mayor Island theme.

The new playground opened six weeks ago.

''This is a significant older student's playground so it's been really beneficial for our Year 9 and overs — it's challenging for them, lots of risk taking.''

Money raised is currently at $427,253 with $35,000 still to be fundraised.

''We definitely have the sandpit and water play confirmed to be installed and with the $35,000 we would complete the project with upgrades to the existing structures, barbecue tables, electric barbecue, drinking fountain and a couple of extra playground pieces for climbing,'' Rachael says.

Part of the project included a new junior playground just opened this week which is has a Mayor Island theme.

Rachael says they have a huge appreciation and give thanks to all who contributed towards their playground developments.