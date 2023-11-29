Scene of the crash this morning.

A vehicle has rolled and is on its roof in Pāpāmoa Beach.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash on Tara Rd around 7.30am.

The crash happened near the roundabout with Domain Rd and State Highway 2.

No serious injuries have been reported but the road is partially blocked, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said three trucks were sent to the scene but two were stood down after it was established that no one was trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was treated for minor injuries.



