Police have charged a person after a crash between a tractor and ute. Photo / File

The driver of a ute involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A near Baypark Stadium has been found.

They have been charged with dangerous driving causing injury.

The crash happened near Baypark Stadium between the Maunganui Rd on-ramp and Truman Rd about 4.10pm on Tuesday.

A tractor driver was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after the crash and is now in a stable condition.

Western Bay of Plenty's road policing manager Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter previously said the ute driver had fled the scene before he could be spoken to.

Hunter said the driver had since been found and charged. A court date has not been set.

Inquiries are continuing.

Hunter reminded motorists to look out for farm vehicles.